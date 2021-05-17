DUP floor to consider family before accepting any offer to be NI first minister





A DUP MLA discussing a possible first ministerial appointment has said he will consider the impact on his family before accepting any offer.

Mervyn Storey and party colleagues Paul Givan, Paul Frew, Paula Bradley and Christopher Stalford, are thought to be among the forerunners for Northern Ireland’s top political post.

The next DUP leader, Edwin Poots has indicated he will appoint a colleague to allow himself to focus on leading the party. Mr Storey insisted he was not seeking an appointment. I remember when I was appointed by Peter Robinson to be social development department minister, when he said he was content to tell me he was appointing me to that post. Mervyn Storey (Liam McBurney / PA) I famously told him that you can not do what he replied, I can because I am the leader of your party and I am the first minister, he said. I think people know that I have never sought or pursued any position. I have been happy to serve in positions that have come before me, but I have a family that is very precious to me, I have a life that I want to live and if there are decisions we have to make in the next issue of the day, we will to do them in the light of those advantages and in the light of saying what we believe is right for us. This may sound very personal about all of this, but I think people probably sometimes do not fully understand the greatness of a ministerial role of any capacity, it brings a big change in your life and great responsibilities because you do not you are now a citizen in the same way as everyone else, you are there to serve the people of Northern Ireland and that is a great responsibility.

