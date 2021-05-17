Village Farms International to Attend BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm Market Conference

VANCUVER, BC, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Villages” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) today announced that Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Ruffini, Chief Financial Officer, will attend a “conversation by the fire” at BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm Market Conference at Thursday, May 20, 2021, in 10:40 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Village Villages website (www.villagefarms.com) in the Investors section, or directly here: https://bit.ly/3ybf4A4. The online broadcast presentation will be archived and will be available for 90 days on the Company website.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest growing greenhouses in North America. The company uses decades of experience in large-scale, low-cost agriculture as a supplier of vertically integrated products to pursue high-value, high-growth Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities in cannabis and CBD in North America and select international markets.

The Canadian subsidiary of the wholly owned company, British Columbia-based Pure Sunfarms is currently one of the largest cannabis operations in the world, one of the lowest cost greenhouse manufacturers and one of the best-selling brands in Canada.

In the US, subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws, Village Farms is pursuing a strategy to become a leading developer and supplier of CBD products labeled with white labels that target major retailers and companies of consumer-packaged goods. Village Farms has one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country and is strategically positioned to leverage its agricultural experience and operational expertise and Pure Sunfarms products, to pursue potential high THC cannabis opportunities when legally permitted do it.

Internationally, Village Farms evaluates and targets selected, nascent, legal and CBD options with considerable long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region through its investments in Australia-based Altum International.

Warning Statement regarding Information Looking Ahead

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Securities Judicial Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act” “) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the” Exchange Act “), and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. We refer to such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as “future statements”. Future statements may relate to the Company’s future prospect or financial position and projected events or outcomes and may include statements regarding financial position, business strategy, budgets, expansion plans, litigation, projected output, costs. projected, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives of the company or its inclusion. In particular, statements about future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for the Company, the greenhouse industry or the cannabis industry are statements that seek the future. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified with terms such as “opinion”, “may”, “may”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “happen”, ” “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “believe”, “aim”, “try”, “evaluate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “likely”, “schedule”, ” objectives “, or its negative or grammatical change or other similar expressions in relation to matters which are not historical facts. Future statements in this press release are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to: our limited operating history, including that of Pure Sunfarms, and our initial hemp growing operations within United States; legal status of Pure Sunfarms cannabis business; risks associated with obtaining additional financing, including our reliance on credit facilities; potential difficulties in achieving and / or maintaining benefit; product price variability; inherent risks in cannabis, hemp and agriculture businesses; the ability of Pure Sunfarms to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada; existing and new government regulations, including regulatory compliance and licensing risks (e.g., Pure Sunfarms’ ability to obtain licenses for its Delta 2 greenhouse facility as well as additional cannabis-related licenses under the Cannabis Act for amended in the Act on Controlled Drugs and Substances, Criminal Code and other Acts, SC 2018, c. 16 (Canada) for its Delta greenhouse facility 3), and changes to our regulatory requirements; risks related to the conversion of our greenhouses into cannabis production for Pure Sunfarms; risks associated with rules and regulations at the U.S. federal level (Food and Drug Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture), state and municipal levels regarding production and hemp; consolidation of retail, technological advances and other forms of competition; transport disruptions; product liability and other possible litigation; retaining key executives; labor issues; unsecured and unsecured losses; vulnerability to rising energy costs; environmental, health and safety risks, foreign currency exposure, risks related to cross-border trade; difficulties in managing our growth; restrictive covenants under our credit facilities; natural disasters; ongoing and developing pandemic of COVID-19; and tax risks.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, operations results, business strategy and financial needs. Although the future statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that the actual results will be consistent with these future statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s current results, industry, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods of differ materially from those expressed or implied by such far-sighted statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors contained in the Company’s registers with securities regulators, including this press release. In particular, we warn you that our future statements are subject to ongoing and evolving circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have a material adverse effect on our business, operations and future financial results.

When relying on future statements to make decisions, the Company warns readers not to rely too heavily on these statements, as future statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future results, performance, achievement, prospects and opportunities. Future statements made in this press release relate only to events or information from the date on which the statements in this press release are made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of events. unforeseen.

BURIMI Village Farms International, Inc.

Similar links

www.villagefarms.com