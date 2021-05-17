The variant found in India explained





Experts believe variant B.1.617 is pushing the first big wave of infections in India in recent weeks. The country now accounts for 50% of Covid-19 cases and 30% of virus deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO designated B.1.617 and its sublines as a “variant of concern” on 10 May. This classification means that a variant may be more transmissible or cause more severe disease, not respond to treatment, evade immune response, or not be diagnosed by standard tests.

B.1.617 was the fourth type declared a “variant of concern” by WHO; others are B.1.1.7, which was first seen in the UK; B.1.351, first discovered in South Africa; and P.1, first found in Brazil.

Here’s what you need to know.

Is it more contagious? The WHO said B.1.617 showed signs that it may be more transmissible than some other types of the virus, but warned that more research was needed. Although Indian officials say the variant is pushing the country’s second destructive wave, the WHO has said several other contributing factors – such as mass rallies – may also have contributed to the spread there. The UK, which has world-class virus classification capabilities, warned that B.1.617.2 – a subtype of the first variant found in India – is likely to surpass others, such as B.1.1. 7 highly transmissible found for the first time in the UK last year, to become the most dominant variant of the virus in the country. “The thing that has changed is the very clear picture now that everyone has seen it, that [B.1.617.2] is more transmissible than B.1.1.7 and we expect that over time, this variant will overcome and prevail in the UK, in the way that B.1.1.7 took over and indeed other variants have taken over before that, “said England Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty on Friday. Is it more deadly? So far, there is no evidence that B.1.617 is causing more serious illness. “There is currently insufficient evidence to show that any of the variants recently discovered in India cause more serious illness,” Public Health England said May 7. Do vaccines against it work? Laboratory research on the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against first-time variants for the first time in India showed that shooting protects against variants. The findings were reported in a pre-printed letter to biorxiv.org on Sunday, which has not yet been reviewed by colleagues. The new research included serum samples collected from eight people who had been cured of Covid-19, six people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and three people fully vaccinated with Moderna. The researchers analyzed in a laboratory experiment how serum samples neutralized lentiviruses – a type of retrovirus – endowed with the same mutations as the coronavirus variants B.1.617 and B.1.618. They found some reductions in neutralization, but overall, antibodies from people who had been vaccinated seemed to work “much higher” than serum from people who had been cured of Covid-19 caused by previous versions of the coronavirus. More research is needed to determine how effective vaccines against those variants are in the real world, they said. Their findings seem to confirm what researchers at Oxford University are seeing in early real-life data, which give “a degree of confidence” that vaccines work against variants, UK health secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News on Sunday. He echoed other scientists who have been cautiously optimistic about the effectiveness of vaccines. Sir John Bell, Oxford Emerks Professor of Medicine, told Times Radio that early laboratory results suggest that variant B.1.617.2 “will be vaccine sensitive as others are”. While the variant is now the predominant type in some parts of the UK, Hancock said “people who end up in hospital are mostly people who are eligible for the vaccine but have not received the vaccine”. Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said on May 6th that variants first identified in India probably fall in terms of risk between B.1.1.7, which seems almost entirely sensitive to vaccines and treatments, and B.1.351, which has been documented to infect humans who recovered from infection with previous variants of the coronavirus, and also to partially avoid the protection offered by vaccines. Which countries have discovered the variant? The variant has been identified in 44 countries, on every continent except Antarctica, according to WHO. The UK has reported the largest number of cases of its kind outside India, she said. Meanwhile, in the United States – where B.1.617 is also present – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still classifying it as a “variant of interest”, but noted that this classification may vary, based on scientific evidence. What does it mean for global road maps out of the deadlock? If the coronavirus outbreak in India can not be contained and continues to spread to neighboring countries with low vaccine supplies and poor health systems, experts warn the world risks replicating proven scenes in India. The outbreak there has already had an impact on the global supply of vaccines. India is a leading manufacturer of vaccines but as cases began to rise, its government restricted the export of Covid-19 photos. And the more the virus spreads, the more chances it has to change and create new variants that may eventually resist current vaccines, threatening to undermine other countries ’progress in pandemic content.

CNN’s Maggie Fox, Kara Fox, Ivana Kottasov, Robert Iddiols and Aditi Sangal contributed to this report.

