



Take the matter seriously, CJ tells the State governor.



Directing the State government to unveil its strategy for dealing with the situation in the event of a third wave of COVID-19, the Telangana Supreme Court on Monday said the government has no chance of getting a chance on the issue. Hearing a series of PIL prayers on coronavirus-related issues, a bench by Chief Prosecutor Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy noted that scientific and medical experts showed that children could be more susceptible to the virus during the third possible wave. Therefore, the government must be prepared to meet the situation, the jeweler said. Stoli instructed the government to issue orders within 48 hours of fixing fees for various diagnostic tests and hospitalization for patients with COVID-19. If not all for all the tests, the government could cover the charges for important blood tests and CT scan of the breast, which are essential to assess the condition of patients, CJ noted. Consider the issue of closing the prices of tests and beds with all seriousness and take all measures to issue a SC in this matter, the CJ told the government. Lawyer Arjun Kumar told the panel that a three-member committee of the IAS officers’ task force used to review complaints about excessive charges and invoices, but the committee was no longer functional. The CJ ordered the reconstruction of the panel and the publication of its contact number so that people could file complaints. Referring to submissions regarding drug prices, the jewelery issued notices to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and directed it to submit an affidavit on essential drug prices.

