Harassment allegations against Channi: Women’s commission chief threatens to go on hunger strike if government does not act





The chairwoman of the Punjab State Commission for Women, Manisha Gulati, threatened on Monday to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the state government fails to act on a clarification requested by it on allegations of harassment by an IAS women officer. against Cabinet Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi. In November 2018, the IAS officer had accused Channi of harassing her even though no formal complaint had been filed in this regard. The development comes on the eve of Channi holding a meeting with a cabinet colleague and MLA of Congress, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, over alleged sacrilege ill-treatment and police shooting issues by the Amarinder Singh-led government. Despite some warnings, I have not received any response from the government and now I am being held guilty by some officers for not taking action. I am not accountable to the government but to the women of the state, she said at a news conference in Chandigarh, urging the government to submit a specific response to a new communiqué sent by the commission. The case can be taken even 10 years after its occurrence. The government needs to know how powerful the (women’s) commission is. In case anything happens to me, the government will respond, she said. In 2018, I had taken a single motto action and sought clarification from then-chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh regarding the matter. I had sent a reminder as well but there was no response, Gulati added. Subsequently, the PM had issued a statement that the minister had apologized. No one accuses me of being hand in hand with the minister and I have not taken any action against him. I never talked to him. I will campaign in state polls 2022 and make the public aware of how women are treated in the state, she said.

