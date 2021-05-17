Global Languages ​​Announces New HASS Concentration in Korean | MIT News

Students at MIT will now be able to take their focus on the Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences in Korean. The new focus expands opportunities for Asian languages ​​at MIT, which also include Japanese and Mandarin.

In response to long-term student demand and the growing importance of international activities in Korea, MIT Global Languages ​​identified Korean as a key area of ​​strategic growth in 2016. After a successful four-year pilot, Korean was added to the Language Curriculum Global in 2020 and registrations have been robust. University Academic Administrator of Global Languages ​​Joyce Roberge explains that the new Korean focus will be a welcome opportunity for students who have enthusiastically responded to Korean classes. In addition to Korean concentration, students also have the opportunity to attend a minor or adult in Asian and Asian Diaspora Studies.

Professor Emma Teng, Director of Global Languages, who serves as overseer of the Korean faculty, worked closely with MISTI-Korea Program Director Matt Burt and Sun-Hee Lee Associate Professor of Wellesley College to support the Korean curriculum over the years. its pilot. Teng celebrates the new focus as an important step in advancing Asian studies at MIT and supporting students seeking international experience in an area of ​​the world that has both advanced innovations in science and technology and rich cultural histories.

Students have a host of reasons to study Korean. South Korea has a growing economic and geopolitical importance on the global stage, and Korean has been designated a strategic language by the US government. Known as an innovation leader, due to its high R&D investment in information and communication technologies, South Korea is of particular importance to MIT students. Many students are motivated to take Korean in order to participate in the MIT International Science and Technology Initiative opportunities. The Jae S. Lim MIT-Korea Program offers students paid-all-inclusive internships at the best enterprises and research institutes in South Korea, as well as intensive teaching opportunities through Global Independent Period Learning Laboratories.

Teng further notes that South Korea’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic makes it clear why this country is a vital model we need to study. But many people do not know about the long history of scientific inventions in Korea dating back at least to the 7th century, in astronomy, mathematics, marine architecture and many other fields. In fact, the movable type of metal was invented in Korea in the early 13th century, shortly before Gutenberg.

Interest in Korean folk culture has been another attraction for students. Ara Adhikari, major in electrical engineering and computer science from Manassas, Virginia, comments: Like many others, my first exposure to Korean culture was due to the popular Korean Hallyu wave. Hallyu is the Korean wave in K dramas, K-pop, cinema and other phenomena of pop culture. She continues, It naturally attracted me to get Korean at MIT. After my first Korean class, I loved learning about the Korean language and culture so much, I continued to take all the Korean classes offered at MIT. Adhikari comments, I am extremely excited to hear that Korean [now has a] FOCUS

Hee-Jeong Jeong, senior lecturer in Korean, explains that besides the Korean Wave, another area of ​​interest for MIT students is Korea rapid economic growth and its IT industry. Students can learn Korean and experience Korean life in Korea by participating in MISTI-Korea. Jeong explains that she takes these factors into account in curriculum design. She explains, MIT students’ curiosity about Korea is not simply about their favorite actor or singer; they have deeper interests and motivations to learn about Korean culture, society and history.

Associate Professor Paul Roquet (comparative media studies / writing) says it has been wonderful to see not only students with a strong interest in South Korean contemporary media, but also their eagerness to dig deeper to realize that where it comes from, where it is done what is driving it forward. Roquet teaches two English classes examining the aesthetic, cultural, and political histories that led South Korea’s culture and pop media to become such a global force today: 21G.067 (Digital Media in Japan and Korea) and 21G.094 (Cinema in Japan and Korea). For example, in the cinema class this semester, he says, we are exploring the various historical trajectories flowing through a film like Bong Joon-hos widely acclaimed ‘Parasite’ (2019), tracking how the film draws widely from the cinema of early Korean during reworking this cinematic heritage to speak to the contemporary social concerns of South Korea.

Jessica Shi describes her decision to start taking Korean at MIT as a whim. She says, I wanted to study a new language and admired the elegance of the Korean writing system. But as soon as she started taking Korean classes, she wanted to continue because class quickly became the hour I expected the most every day. Shi, a senior, holds a dual degree in mathematics and computer science from Andover, Massachusetts. She says a favorite activity in the classroom has been using video clips from a variety of TV shows and raising her awareness of being gradually able to understand more and more.

When asked if learning Korean is difficult Jeong answers, compared to European languages, it takes more time for English speakers to master Korean. However, learning a language is a lifelong process, so students should enjoy learning a language without being stressed about it. I try to make the lessons fun but conducive to language acquisition so that students do not lose interest in engaging in the Korean language.

In fact, Korean is known for the most scientific Hangeul alphabet. Hangeul is famous for being easy to master in a single day. MIT students like to brag that they can learn it in half a day.

Hee-Jeong Jeong has been very active in promoting extracurricular activities to engage interested students in Korea and the Korean language: from sponsoring annual Hangeul Day (Korean Alphabet Day) events, speech contests, movie screenings, tables of lunch etc. In 2019, a student club was established for those interested in the Korean language and culture.