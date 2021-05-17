The blockade will continue in Chandigarh until May 25





The Chandigarh administration on Monday extended the blockade in the city for another week, without providing any relaxation. The decision was made at the Covid review meeting chaired by UT VP administrator Singh Badnore. The blockade, which would end Tuesday morning, will now continue until 5 a.m. on May 25th. A UT spokesman said the decision was made so that the gain of the case load plateau due to the blockage is not lost (sic). The move comes amid strong opposition from the business community, which was calling for some relaxation, such as implementing the couple’s formula for opening non-core stores. It’s a difficult time for merchants, as we have to pay taxes and pay salaries to our staff even though our stores remain closed, said Sanjeev Chadha, general secretary, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal. Why do unusual markets in the city open in a single-couple format, like in Mohali? Chandigarh Beopar Mandal Charan president Jiv Singh said they will hold peaceful protests from Wednesday, which will kick off the market in Sector 23. Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president, Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, also opposed the move and called for a relief package for city traders. Vyapar Sadan President Arvind Jain sent a list of suggestions to the administrator on how markets can be opened at one stage to prevent overcrowding. DC to meet the bodies of traders In order to reassure the business community, the Deputy Commissioner will meet with representatives of various associations to seek their views and suggestions regarding the relief that can be provided to them due to the losses suffered during the blockade. Badnore called on small residential homeowners to voluntarily reduce house rents for the blockage period in order to provide relief to their tenants who have lost their income and prevent their migration . Even the Punjab and Haryana governments had extended the blockade on Sunday. It will remain in force until 5 a.m. on May 24 in Haryana and until May 31 in Punjab.

