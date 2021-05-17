Russian repression of Navalny and his supporters intensifies – Court News Service

Moscow is stepping up a crackdown on the opposition movement led by Alexei Navalny, whose groups and allies are likely to be branded as extremists.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in front of security officers standing guard at the office of the Foundation for Combating Corruption in Moscow in 2019. (AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

(CN) – Ahead of the September parliamentary elections, the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin is intensifying a sweeping crackdown on opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s network of allies by labeling his anti-Kremlin movement as an extremist group.

On Monday, state prosecutors in Moscow presented a wealth of documents that they claim support their assertion that Navalny’s political move is a risk because it is seeking to overthrow the Russian government in a foreign-backed color revolution. similar to what happened in Ukraine in 2014.

The Moscow court is expected to agree with state prosecutors and formally identify Navalny extremist organizations, a classification that makes them an official threat to the Russian state. As such, authorities could freeze the group’s funds, arrest its members, and outlaw Navalny’s support.

The list of extremists consists mainly of Islamic groups, such as the al-Qaeda terrorist network and the Islamic State, and neo-Nazi anti-Russian movements. Incredibly, it also includes followers of the religious faith of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Jehovah’s Witnesses were added to the list in 2017 and, according to the group’s Russian website, 62 followers are in jail, 34 under house arrest and hundreds more have been persecuted.

Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation Tuesday to ban members of extremist groups from running in elections to the State Duma, Russia’s parliament. It is possible that the new laws could be passed in late June and used to prevent Navalny supporters from running in the September election.

In late April, Russia’s state financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, listed three groups affiliated with Navalny as its Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights and Navalny regional headquarters as extremists.

Authorities closed his group’s offices throughout Russia. Since then, Navalny supporters have competed to disperse the groups as a way to prevent members from being persecuted because of their affiliation.

On Monday, the Moscow City Court was expected to rule on the issue of extremism against the Navalny network, but it adjourned the hearing to June 9 after prosecutors presented six more volumes of evidence. Proceedings were conducted behind closed doors, ostensibly due to the sensitive information included in the new evidence.

Navalny’s lawyers exploded the decision to prevent public participation in the proceedings, accusing Russian authorities of wanting to keep the world in the dark for their repression of political opposition.

Russian prosecutors claim that Navalny organizations are engaged in creating conditions for destabilizing the social and socio-political situation under the guise of their liberal slogans.

People take part in a protest against the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, in January. (Photo AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Navalny supporters warn that listing his organizations as extremist will allow his allies to gather and be thrown in jail. The group’s financial backers also face prosecution. Under Russian law, membership in or funding of an extremist organization is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The harsh measures of Navalny organizations are leaving some without worries. One of them is Andrei Prokudin, an activist who ran the Alexei Navalny Center in Tver before it was closed by authorities.

Speaking to France 24, a French news channel, Prokudin said he expects the courts to list Navalny’s organization as extremist.

“We have no doubt that other courts will simply seal the regime’s decisions,” he said.

He said police were harassing Navalny supporters and were targeting his center even before it closed. For example, police confiscated leaflets in the center demanding Navalny’s release, he told France 24.

We are used to being in jail, he said. He said activists in Tver would form a new group unaccompanied by Navalny and that he planned to run for parliament.

There are reports of Navalny supporters being fired or not hired due to their political activism. Anti-government media reported that many workers for the Moscow metro transit system were fired after they joined pro-Navalny protests.

In late April, former Navalnys Arkhangelsk headquarters coordinator was sentenced to 2 years for posting a video of German heavy metal band Rammstein containing explicit sexual acts. Andrei Borovikov shared the video on social media in 2014. Amnesty International called the case against him a mockery of justice. Russian courts have found that he had illegally distributed pornography.

Navalny is now the most prominent figure of the Russian opposition and a threat to the Putin regime even though he languishes in a Russian criminal colony.

In the past decade, the 44-year-old Navalny has built a political network as he fiercely attacks Putin and his friends, destroying Russia with their corruption. Politically, Navalny is hard to define; he has sided with pro-democracy urban urban elites but he has also expressed nationalist and anti-muslim views in the past and addresses far-right voters.

Putin does not name Navalny by name, and the president’s allies, including most of the mainstream pro-Kremlin media, treat Navalny as an instrument of US powers seeking to undermine Russia through a popular uprising that will bring about regime change. .

But the crackdown on Navalny shows that the Kremlin considers him a threat, especially ahead of the September State Duma elections.

The Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation has caused damage to the Putin regime by exposing dirty deals and corruption at the highest levels, including allegations that Putin has built a $ 1.3 billion mansion in the Black Sea, a new Versailles that comes with $ 850 luxury toilet brush made in Italy.

Navalny’s fate has become a focus of international politics as he is suspected of being poisoned by Russian state agents last August while in Siberia. He was allowed to receive medical treatment in Germany and while outside Russia gained support from European and American leaders. In January, Navalny returned to Russia defiantly, a bold move to challenge Putin just as U.S. President Joe Biden was set to take office at the White House. Biden is taking a much tougher stance on the Kremlin, and tensions between the US and Russia have escalated.

Upon his return to Moscow, Navalny was arrested at the airport on charges that he had violated his parole by overcoming parole sessions while in Germany. He was serving a suspended sentence for a misappropriation sentence considered false by many. He was later ordered to serve the remainder of his probation, a decision that led to widespread protests across Russia.

It is difficult to say how popular Navalny is with the Russians. According to polls by the Levada Center, an independent poll, large ponds of the Russian public though not among the young Russians think that Navalny was imprisoned rightly upon his return to Russia. The Levada Center polls also show that Putin is pleased high approval ratings with more than 60% of Russians saying they like it. Critics of Putin say the high number of presidential polls is the result of pro-Kremlin propaganda and state donations.

The crackdown on Navalny’s organizations is part of a broader campaign against critical voices. In recent weeks, Russia has designated several media outlets and journalists as foreign agents, a designation that requires their news reports to include a statement that their report was produced by a foreign agent.

Free Court News journalist Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.