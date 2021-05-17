China may be the first country to age before getting rich and its consequences are profound

In a way, this is completely normal. A country’s fertility rate drops as it gets richer. It is a sign of social success as women are better educated and have more opportunities and fewer children. But in the case of Chinas, it is quite abnormal. Other countries have become rich first and then have gone into declining population. But China’s national per capita income averages just over US $ 10,000, which hardly makes it a middle-income country. The average for rich OECD countries is $ 46,000 and for Australia $ 62,000, according to the IMF.

In other words, China is in the process of becoming the first country to age before becoming rich.

The consequences are profound. First, China has invested most of its national status and political stance in making it the most populous country in the world. But it is now on track to be overcome by India within a few years.

Second, China’s accelerated aging will curb its economic growth. One of the main reasons behind China’s rapid growth of the last 40 years has been its demographic dividend, the fact that its working-age population was extremely large than retirees. That would deplete itself by the end of the decade, according to the People’s Bank of China.

Chinas was still waiting to overtake the US to become the world’s largest economy, but may not maintain that difference for long. If China has narrowed the gap with the United States in the last 40 years, relying on cheap labor and a large demographic dividend, what will it rely on in the next 30 years? The central bank of China presented in a research paper last month.