International
China may be the first country to age before getting rich and its consequences are profound
In a way, this is completely normal. A country’s fertility rate drops as it gets richer. It is a sign of social success as women are better educated and have more opportunities and fewer children. But in the case of Chinas, it is quite abnormal. Other countries have become rich first and then have gone into declining population. But China’s national per capita income averages just over US $ 10,000, which hardly makes it a middle-income country. The average for rich OECD countries is $ 46,000 and for Australia $ 62,000, according to the IMF.
In other words, China is in the process of becoming the first country to age before becoming rich.
The consequences are profound. First, China has invested most of its national status and political stance in making it the most populous country in the world. But it is now on track to be overcome by India within a few years.
Second, China’s accelerated aging will curb its economic growth. One of the main reasons behind China’s rapid growth of the last 40 years has been its demographic dividend, the fact that its working-age population was extremely large than retirees. That would deplete itself by the end of the decade, according to the People’s Bank of China.
Chinas was still waiting to overtake the US to become the world’s largest economy, but may not maintain that difference for long. If China has narrowed the gap with the United States in the last 40 years, relying on cheap labor and a large demographic dividend, what will it rely on in the next 30 years? The central bank of China presented in a research paper last month.
The big picture, said economic research firm Trivium China, is that a declining and aging population is a major driver of growth over the coming decades.
A major problem will be the increase in the number of retired people for each person at work, the ratio of old age addiction. As it grows, there are fewer workers able to pay taxes to support the health needs and pensions of the elderly. And by 2050, the ratio of old age addiction in Chinas is expected to be higher than Australia, America, Britain or Germany, according to The Vollset Study.
This also has political as well as economic implications. Today’s young workers, mostly just children thanks to the One Child Policy, are expected to pay increasing tax burdens in support of a rapidly aging population in an increasingly sclerotic economy. Not exactly the Chinese Dream as advertised.
Of course, Chinas is not unique. All the rich nations in the world have low fertility, below the replacement level. Canada is 1.5, America 1.6, Australia and Britain 1.7, New Zealand is 2, for example. The big difference is that each of these Five Eyes countries happens to be an immigration society. The average age of the population can be kept young by simply accepting more new immigrants. China does not have that opportunity. The Chinese Communist Party is increasingly suspicious of immigrants and the Xis treatment of ethnic minorities like Uighurs and Tibetans is not reassuring to potential immigrants.
This helps explain the urgency of prayer from the People’s Bank of China last month for the Xis regime: We should not hesitate and wait for the effects of existing birth policies. Birth liberalization should happen now when there are some residents who still want to have children but cannot. It’s useless to liberalize it when no one wants to have children. If Xi does not heed this advice and take dramatic steps to increase fertility, China’s renewal will only exist in its political slogans.
Peter Hartcher is an international editor.
