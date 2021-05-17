Soldier to rescue 82-year-old seeker | Delhi News





Beating officer Kuldeep took the woman to the vaccine center and back New Delhi: A Delhi Police the police came to the rescue of an 82-year-old retired teacher who lived only in the north of Delhi and was unable to go for vaccination due to difficulty walking. The elderly shared her ordeal with her army officer Kuldeep, the beating officer, who visited her regularly to check on her well-being.

Kuldeep not only drove him there with his vehicle, but also drove him to the center and returned to his arms. He also helped her register for the vaccination on the portal. Bronze people praised his action.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continued its crackdown on people on the wrong side of the law during the pandemic. A AIIMS staff who had demanded $ 5 Rs from a Covid patient for admission to a hospital were arrested from north Delhis Rohini.

A man lodged a complaint with the Covid Cell at the police headquarters claiming that two persons whom he contacted through an acquaintance had received Rs 2.8 lap for admitting his Covid positive wife to Safdarjung Hospital. An FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated. It turned out that Pankaj Kumar, who was working at the AIIMS hospital in the hematology laboratory, had promised acceptance in lieu of money. He asked the victim to contact his sister. The money was taken as an advance. The brothers and sisters fled to Himachal Pradesh with the money.

In another operation, two people were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir and 12 injection vials were recovered. The victim informed the East District Police that he was looking for an injection and had met a man, Manish, who provided her with a Remdesivir injection vial for Rs 40,000 and further offered to provide five more vials in the evening for Rs 2 more . Police set a trap and arrested Manish and his close associate at LBS Hospital.

During interrogation, the defendants discovered that they had BSc degrees from Dr BR Ambedkar college, Agra and were working as medical representatives. They added that Manish received injections from, Bihari, who met him near SM Hospital, Agra, and they sold these injections at higher prices to the needy. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

