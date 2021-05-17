International
Chilean government loses shock as voters elect independents
SANTIAGO, —The ruling center-right coalition of Chile suffered an ashocklosson on Sunday night after failing to secure a critical third of the seats in the body that would draft the country’s new constitution.
With 90% of the vote counted, candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera Kili Vamos’ center-right coalition had won just one-fifth while independents received the most votes. The new proposals will require the approval of two-thirds and without a third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block radical changes to the constitution if it cannot form new alliances.
The result and losses for Chilean Vamos candidates in the simultaneously elected mayoral, governor and mayoral elections are a bad omen for the ruling coalition ahead of the November general and presidential elections.
The vote to elect 155 citizens to rewrite the constitution was sparked by fierce protests that erupted over inequality and elitism in October 2019. The current constitution drafted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship of 1973-1990 is widely perceived to favor big business over it. ordinary citizens rights.
Until recently, Kili Vamos was confident that his candidates would win at least a third of the vote.
Pinera said his government and other traditional political parties should heed the message “loud and clear” that they had not adequately responded to the needs of citizens.
It was “an excellent opportunity” for Chileans to build a more “just, inclusive, prosperous and sustainable country,” he added.
The local CNN channel in Chile predicted that the independents would win 45 seats, Chile Vamos would win 39, center-left 25, extreme left 28 and a small coalition would take one seat. Seventeen seats are reserved for members of Chile’s indigenous communities who are not mentioned in this statute.
Pinera warned, however, against the extreme changes which some fear could threaten Chile’s status as one of the richest, most enduring democracies in Latin America.
Some of the most controversial ideas being promoted for the new constitution include possible changes to private land and water rights as well as employment legislation that could threaten the interests of traditional investors.
Gabriel Boric, a key member of Chile’s far-left far-left coalition, said the result paved the way for major changes in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer.
“We are seeking a new treaty for our indigenous peoples, to regain our natural resources, to build a state that guarantees universal social rights,” he said. “We will start from scratch and build a new Chile.”
More than 1,200 people introduced themselves to draft the new card, including actors, writers, civil society activists, politicians, TV executives and fashion models.
Francisca Linconao, a “Machi” spiritual leader of the Mapuche indigenous people who was imprisoned for suspected terrorist links before being later acquitted and released, was among those who won a seat.
Delegates will spend a maximum of 12 months debating and drafting the new text, and Chileans will then vote on the final product. If it fails, Chile will return to the current text.
The new constitutional body is the first in the world to designate an approximately equal number of male and female delegates.
Marcela Cubillos, an old figure in the Chilean Vamos coalition that won a seat, said the right would have to form new alliances.
“The results we are seeing today make it essential to build these agreements,” she told reporters.
The government’s popularity has plummeted between poverty and unemployment associated with COVID and because of its efforts to block citizens from withdrawing their private pensions.
