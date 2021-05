We will not speak out against the government and risk the uprising: BJP MLA for infra health

LucknowA viral video showing a Bharatiya Janata (BJP) Party lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh telling local media in Sitapur that he would not speak out against the state government and risking reserving himself for the uprising has sparked opposition allegations that the state government was criticizing the critics, even among their own ranks. MLA Rakesh Rathore was first heard apparently expressing helplessness when asked by reporters to comment on why a trauma center set up in 2016 in the Khairabads Jamayatpur area was not yet operational. She falls into the Sitapur assembly segment, from where Rathore was elected in 2017. Rathore, 55, seemed to be saying: Hum zyada bolenge toh deshdroh, rajdroh hum pe bhi to lagega (If I say more, I too will reserve for the uprising). He also suggested that MLAs have a little stance before the government when he asked: vidhayakon ki haisiyat kya hai? To another question, he said sarcastically, Bhaiya hum to wahi kahenge not sarkar keh rahi, wahi sahi maano … (All I will say is to believe everything the government says). Rathore later confirmed the authenticity of the video, but said he was only answering questions from mediators. He is not the first. There have been many MLAs of the ruling parties that have raised the issue of governance vis a vis Covid. But now they are afraid of not talking. This government acts in retaliation against all those who speak out against it – be it the opposition, the general public, or members of their own party, said Samajwadi Party state spokeswoman Rajendra Chaudhary. Unfortunately our lawmakers cannot see what the WHO and the Mumbai Supreme Court have said in praise of the UPs fighting Corona. Time for them to do their part of responsibility, said UP Minister and government spokeswoman Sidharth Nath Singh Earlier, during an interview with HT, Nath had made clear to governments to lawmakers whose audio, ideas or letters have come into the public domain and embarrassment to the government. Healthy criticism is okay. But ruling party lawmakers need to also realize that they are part of the government and thus need to contribute to solving the problem rather than creating it, Singh said in a recent interview with HT.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos