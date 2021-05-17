Victoria Police seek to return stolen items after arrest of collectors – Saanich News



Victorian police seized a number of stolen items on May 15 after arresting a man and a woman sitting in an empty building. (Courtesy of VicPD) Victoria police are seeking to return the stolen items after arresting the collectors Golf clubs, power tools, jackets, cell phones and a MacBook Pro were taken Victorian police hope to reunite a variety of costly items with their owners after seizing stolen merchandise during an arrest Saturday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD) On May 15, officers were called to the 900 block of View Street for a report of collectors in a building set for demolition. There, they found a man and a woman living with a variety of stolen items. They were arrested for resting and entering and possessing stolen property. While officers were investigating, the woman began to show signs of overdose and she was transported to the hospital. Police are now searching for the rightful owners of TaylorMade golf clubs, Dewalt and Stihl power tools, Arc’teryx jackets, cell phones and a MacBook Pro. They also seized a number of weapons, including a replica firearm, knives, a machete and a magic wand. (Courtesy of VicPD) Anyone who knows one of the points or has information about the incident can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Do you have a history tip? Email: [email protected] Follow us on Tweet AND Instagram, and as we in Facebook. VicPD









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos