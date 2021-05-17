A herd of Cockatiels. Credit: Corey T. Callaghan



There are approximately 50 billion individual birds in the world, a new big data study from UNSW Sydney suggests about six birds for every person on the planet.

The study, which bases its findings on civic science observations and detailed algorithms, estimates how many birds belong to 9,700 different bird species, including unmanned birds such as emus and penguins.

She found that many Australian iconic birds number in the millions, such as the Rainbow Lorikeet (19 million), the Sulfur Crest Cockatoo (10 million) and the Smiling Kookaburra (3.4 million). But other natives, like the rare Buttonquail with Black Chest, have only about 100 members.

The findings are published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Humans have spent a great deal of effort counting the members of our species, a total of 7.8 billion of us,” says associate professor Will Cornwell, an ecologist at UNSW Science and co-author of the study.

“This is the first comprehensive attempt to enumerate a group of other species.”

The research team achieved their figures by combining almost one billion recorded bird views eBird, an online database of bird observations by citizen scientists. Using these data and detailed random studies where available they then developed an algorithm to estimate the current global population of each bird species.

This calculation took into account the ‘detectability’ of each species – that is, how likely it is that a person would have spotted this bird and handed it over to the eBird. Detectivity can include factors such as their size, their color, whether they fly in flocks, and whether they live near cities.

“While this study focuses on birds, our large-scale data integration approach can act as a plan for calculating species-specific abundance for other groups of animals,” says study lead author Dr. Corey Callaghan, who completed the research while a postdoctoral fellow at UNSW Science.

“Estimating the abundance of a species is an important first step in conservation. By properly counting what exists there, we learn which species may be vulnerable and can trace how these patterns change over time. in other words, we can better understand the basics. “

The study database includes data on almost all (92 percent) bird species currently alive. However, researchers say it is unlikely that the remaining 8 percent which were excluded to be so rare that we did not have data available would have a significant impact on the overall assessment.

Only four bird species belonged to what researchers call the ‘billion club’: species with a global population estimated at over one billion. House Sparrow (1.6 billion) heads this exclusive group, which also includes European Starling (1.3 billion), Ring-bill Gull (1.2 billion) and Barn Swallow (1.1 billion).

“It was surprising that only a few species dominate the total number of individual birds in the world,” says Dr. Callaghan, who is now based at the German Center for Integrated Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig.

“What is it about those species, evolutionarily, that has made them so successful?”

But while some bird populations are thriving, many others look much paler: about 12 percent of the bird species included in the study have a global population estimated at less than 5,000. These include species such as the Chinese Crested Tern, Noisy Scrub-bird, and the invisible railroad.

“We will be able to show how these species are doing by repeating the study in five or 10 years,” says A / Prof. maize

“If their population is shrinking, it could be a real alarm bell for the health of our ecosystem.”

A global effort

The study was made possible with the help of more than 600,000 citizen scientists who contributed their views to the eBird dataset between 2010 and 2019.

Cornell Ornithology Lab, which runs the eBird site, has made the data freely available.

“Citizens’ large global science databases like eBird are revolutionizing our ability to study macroecology,” says A / Prof. maize

“That kind of data just wasn’t available a decade ago.”

While the research team has confidence in their estimates, they acknowledge that a degree of uncertainty is inevitable when working with large data sets like this.

For example, people documenting sightings may be more likely to search for rare species, or a species may be so rare that it simply does not have enough data.

“A number of uncertainties are needed when making global-level estimates,” says Professor Shinichi Nakagawa, an ecologist and statistician at UNSW Science and co-author of the paper.

“Our findings, although approximate in some areas, represent the best data currently available for many species.”

New data is constantly being added to eBird from past records and from present-day views. The research team plans to repeat their analysis once more data is available.

“We will have to repeat and refine this effort to really keep the curves on biodiversity especially as the changes caused by people in the world continue and intensify,” says Dr. Callaghan.

A lifelong hobby

Bird watching or ‘birds’ for the most serious enthusiasts is a popular hobby dating back to the late 18th century. The growing popularity of citizen scientist applications and websites has made bird watching an accessible way to engage with science.

“Birds are a hobby that continues to provide,” says Dr. Callaghan.

“You can usually find a bird or two to identify and look for wherever you go, at any time of the day, anywhere in the world.”

People interested in getting involved in the project can create a bird watching account on eBirdand A / Prof. Cornwell says you don’t have to be a bird expert to get started.

“A great starting point is learning a handful of birds coming to your local area, like Rainbow Lorikeets, Sulfur Crested Cockatoo and Australian White Ibis,” he says.

“It can be as simple as seeing if you can spot any of the window while you are drinking coffee in the morning.”

