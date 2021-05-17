International
Jordanian lawmakers launch diplomatic attack on Israel calling for expulsion of envoys
AMMAN: Jordanian lawmakers on Monday called for the Israeli ambassador to Amman to be expelled in response to Israel’s crimes against humanity.
Almost all lawmakers who took the podium during Monday’s special session on violence in Gaza and the occupied West Bank urged the government to expel the envoy following Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and the ensuing bombing campaign.
Jordan is the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem Old Town.
Ninety deputies from the lower house of Jordan’s 130-member parliament signed a memorandum demanding the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Amman as a sign of protest and rejection of Israel’s brutal and barbaric attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza.
The petition, a copy of which was seen by Arab News, calls on the government to adopt a bold stance against severing diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity by expelling the Israeli envoy and withdrawing Jordan’s ambassador to Tel Aviv.
Last week, the Jordanian government said it had called on Israeli daffaires accused in Amman to counter Israeli attacks against worshipers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jerarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
Other lawmakers called for the annulment of all agreements with Israel, including the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty and the gas agreement between the two countries.
In 2016, Jordans National Electric Company Company signed a 15-year deal with Noble Energy, a Houston-based company that holds the majority of Israel’s Leviathan gas field, to buy $ 10 billion worth of natural gas.
The government at the time said it would import 250-300 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from Noble Energy, adding that the deal would save the kingdom about $ 990 million. Under the agreement, Jordan will receive 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year.
Other lawmakers, mostly Islamists, hailed the actions of Hamas resistance and called for action against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, who attended the session, said Jordan has its own legal and diplomatic box to deal with Israeli attacks in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, adding: All options are on the table.
Al-Khasawneh said some of these diplomatic options would be used to defend the rights of Palestinians and others to highlight Israeli violations.
The prime minister accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity and said Jordan’s unwavering position in the long conflict is rooted in the three numbers declared by King Abdullah: Not to give up Jerusalem, not to deprive the Palestinians of the right of return. , and not the relocation of Palestinians to Jordan.
With some lawmakers threatening the government with a no-confidence motion if he fails to oust the ambassador, Al-Khasawneh said the government will consider all options and take appropriate action that serves national interests once it receives the parliamentary petition.
Shejh Jarrah
A group of lawmakers also demanded that a parliamentary delegation visit Sheikh Jarrah to deliver a message to the world’s parliaments on what they called the injustices perpetrated against Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood.
In a memorandum submitted for immediate action, 100 lawmakers called for the formation of a parliamentary delegation to visit Sheikh Jarrah with the aim of supporting the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem and reaffirming the Jordanian tutelage of the Old City holy shrines.
Al-Khasawneh said the government has provided the Palestinian Authority with documents on Sheikh Jarrah to help the Ramallah-based government address Israeli practices of demographic change in Jerusalem.
During a visit to Ramallah on April 22, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi presented documents to PA President Mahmoud Abbas proving the Palestinian ownership of Sheikh Jarrah.
Jordan administered the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, until the Arab-Israeli war in June 1967, but remains the custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem.
Safadiya’s trip to the occupied West Bank came after families were reportedly ordered by a court to leave their homes in the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah by May 5 or face deportation.
We have provided all the documents we have and that can help the Palestinian people maintain their full rights. Jerusalem is a red line for Jordan, our king and our people, as it is a red line for the state of Palestine. We will face any attempt to undermine the existing historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, Safadi was quoted as saying after his meeting with Abbas.
In response to some deputies who claimed that the government had failed to submit all registration documents to the Palestinians, Safadi said: This is untrue. The government has checked every relevant letter in the (national) archives and handed over all the documents to the Palestinian people and government, and has also certified all the documents submitted to the Sheikh Jarrahs residents proving their ownership in their neighborhood.
In a meeting with lawmakers Sunday, King Abdullah said no country is more supportive of the Palestinians than Jordan, adding that intensive talks were under way with active international actors to stop the escalation of Israel and protect Palestinian life and property.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]