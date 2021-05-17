Jordanian lawmakers launch diplomatic attack on Israel calling for expulsion of envoys

AMMAN: Jordanian lawmakers on Monday called for the Israeli ambassador to Amman to be expelled in response to Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Almost all lawmakers who took the podium during Monday’s special session on violence in Gaza and the occupied West Bank urged the government to expel the envoy following Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and the ensuing bombing campaign.

Jordan is the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem Old Town.

Ninety deputies from the lower house of Jordan’s 130-member parliament signed a memorandum demanding the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Amman as a sign of protest and rejection of Israel’s brutal and barbaric attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza.

The petition, a copy of which was seen by Arab News, calls on the government to adopt a bold stance against severing diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity by expelling the Israeli envoy and withdrawing Jordan’s ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Last week, the Jordanian government said it had called on Israeli daffaires accused in Amman to counter Israeli attacks against worshipers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jerarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Other lawmakers called for the annulment of all agreements with Israel, including the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty and the gas agreement between the two countries.

In 2016, Jordans National Electric Company Company signed a 15-year deal with Noble Energy, a Houston-based company that holds the majority of Israel’s Leviathan gas field, to buy $ 10 billion worth of natural gas.

The government at the time said it would import 250-300 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from Noble Energy, adding that the deal would save the kingdom about $ 990 million. Under the agreement, Jordan will receive 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year.

Other lawmakers, mostly Islamists, hailed the actions of Hamas resistance and called for action against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, who attended the session, said Jordan has its own legal and diplomatic box to deal with Israeli attacks in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, adding: All options are on the table.

Al-Khasawneh said some of these diplomatic options would be used to defend the rights of Palestinians and others to highlight Israeli violations.

The prime minister accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity and said Jordan’s unwavering position in the long conflict is rooted in the three numbers declared by King Abdullah: Not to give up Jerusalem, not to deprive the Palestinians of the right of return. , and not the relocation of Palestinians to Jordan.

With some lawmakers threatening the government with a no-confidence motion if he fails to oust the ambassador, Al-Khasawneh said the government will consider all options and take appropriate action that serves national interests once it receives the parliamentary petition.

Shejh Jarrah

A group of lawmakers also demanded that a parliamentary delegation visit Sheikh Jarrah to deliver a message to the world’s parliaments on what they called the injustices perpetrated against Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood.

In a memorandum submitted for immediate action, 100 lawmakers called for the formation of a parliamentary delegation to visit Sheikh Jarrah with the aim of supporting the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem and reaffirming the Jordanian tutelage of the Old City holy shrines.

Al-Khasawneh said the government has provided the Palestinian Authority with documents on Sheikh Jarrah to help the Ramallah-based government address Israeli practices of demographic change in Jerusalem.

During a visit to Ramallah on April 22, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi presented documents to PA President Mahmoud Abbas proving the Palestinian ownership of Sheikh Jarrah.

Jordan administered the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, until the Arab-Israeli war in June 1967, but remains the custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Safadiya’s trip to the occupied West Bank came after families were reportedly ordered by a court to leave their homes in the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah by May 5 or face deportation.

We have provided all the documents we have and that can help the Palestinian people maintain their full rights. Jerusalem is a red line for Jordan, our king and our people, as it is a red line for the state of Palestine. We will face any attempt to undermine the existing historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, Safadi was quoted as saying after his meeting with Abbas.

In response to some deputies who claimed that the government had failed to submit all registration documents to the Palestinians, Safadi said: This is untrue. The government has checked every relevant letter in the (national) archives and handed over all the documents to the Palestinian people and government, and has also certified all the documents submitted to the Sheikh Jarrahs residents proving their ownership in their neighborhood.

In a meeting with lawmakers Sunday, King Abdullah said no country is more supportive of the Palestinians than Jordan, adding that intensive talks were under way with active international actors to stop the escalation of Israel and protect Palestinian life and property.