A brick-hit Jew dies of wounds amid the Arab riots in Lod





A 56-year-old Israeli man died Monday from injuries sustained last week when he was hit in the head by a brick thrown by Arab protesters in the city of Lod, according to reports. Yigal Yehoshua, who is Jewish, was on his way home Tuesday night when he was involved in violent protests following the death of Moussa Hassouna, a local resident who was shot during clashes between Arabs and Jews the night before. Haaretz reports. After the attack, the young Arabs told the press that “this is the blood revenge they were seeking in exchange for Hassouna’s death.” An initial investigation revealed that Hassouna was standing tens of meters away from the Jewish suspects when he was shot, reported Times of Israel. Four Jewish suspects in the fatal shooting were ordered released on Thursday after suspicion of them dropped from murder to reckless homicide, according to Haaretz. Israeli border police stand near one of the entrances to the Arab-Jewish city of Lod, Israel, on May 13, 2021. REUTERS / Corinna Kern The Magistrates’ Court in Lod rejected a request from the police to keep them under house arrest. The suspects, all with gun licenses, claimed they were acting in self-defense as several youths approached them and tried to harm them. A man passes by with burning cars after a night of violence between Israeli Arab protesters and Israeli police in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod, central Israel, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Photo AP / Heidi Levine Investigators suspect that at least one in four aimed the weapon at the Arab group rather than in the air, as they claim. The Yehoshua family has announced that they will donate his organs. Arab Israelis make gestures and wave Palestinian flags during the funeral of Mousa Hassouna in the central Israeli city of Lod near Tel Aviv on May 11, 2021. AFP through Getty Images Yigal was an example of coexistence, he was not afraid of anything, his widow, Irena, told Channel 12 news. He worked as an electrician and repaired homes for everyone – Arabs and Jews. She said she spoke to her husband half an hour before the attack. Burned cars and a garbage container in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod on May 13, 2021. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP through Getty Images “He was in the synagogue and said he was waiting for the blessing of the rabbis and then he would come home. I did not worry because it was close, Irena said, Haaretz reported. Several other people, Jews and Arabs, were seriously injured in the shootings and attacks during the recent riots. A woman looks at one of several vandalized graves in a Muslim cemetery in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, Israel, on May 14, 2021. Photo AP / Heidi Levine On Thursday, 19-year-old IDF soldier Leon Shranin was seriously injured in a beating, the Times of Israel reported. He told Channel 12 that he had been going to his grandparents’ house in Bat Yam. An Israeli police car burns after an Israeli Arab demonstration following the funeral of Mousa Hassouna in the central city of Lod near Tel Aviv on May 11, 2021. AFP through Getty Images There should be no, unnecessary, meaningless clashes, Shranin told the network, the Times of Israel reported. The soldier also said that Saeed Mousa, an Arab who was attacked and brutally beaten by a Jewish mob in Bat Yam, is a man, just like me. He added: No one deserves to suffer like this.

