Head injuries among women in prison much higher than expected: BC researcher





VANCOUVER – A new international study has found that head injuries in women in prison are extremely high. Four in five women in prison in Scotland have a history of head injuries, often as a result of domestic violence, according to a new study by Simon Fraser University researcher Hira Aslam, which was published last week. While we predicted that the incidence of head injuries among women who are involved in the criminal justice system would be high, these estimates exceeded our expectations, Aslam said in a press release. The SFU psychology graduate conducted interviews and assessments with female prisoners and is the second author of the studies. The research also found that violent criminal behavior was three times more likely among women who had a history of significant head injury, and that among those with significant head injuries, four in five had multiple head injuries that were usually the result of many years of domestic abuse. Moreover, women who had head injuries usually had prison sentences that were three times longer. Aslam says she wants the research to expand to study Canadian prison populations as well. The relationship between head trauma and violent crime and length of imprisonment suggests that this could be an important consideration in assessing and managing violence, as well as reducing the risk of re-offending, she said. “These vulnerabilities in Canada and elsewhere need to be taken into account in developing appropriate policies and interventions for this population.” The study, which began in 2018, was based on interviews and estimates of 109 women prisoners in Scotland, which represents nearly a third of the country’s female prison population. The vast majority of women who participated were white (104) and cisgender (104).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos