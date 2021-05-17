People face dire situation in Ethiopia Tigray: WHO Chief | Conflict news

The Tigray region hit by the Ethiopian conflict is facing a dire situation with people dying of starvation, devastated health services and rampant rape, according to the head of the World Health Organization, which is from the region.

The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is, if I use one word, horrible. Very terrible, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a news conference on Monday.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to Tigray in November after accusing the once dominant regional ruling party of orchestrating attacks on federal army camps.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy declared victory later that month when the army entered the regional capital Mekelle.

But fighting continues and the six-month conflict has sparked accusations of massacres and rapes by Ethiopian forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea.

Tedros noted that about five million people in the region now need humanitarian assistance, and especially food aid.

Many people have begun to die, in fact, from starvation, and severe and acute malnutrition is becoming rampant, he said.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, including more than 60,000 who fled to Sudan.

At the same time, health services have been looted and destroyed, he said, adding that most of them are not functioning.

Access to assistance

The WHO chief also condemned the indiscriminate killings and widespread use of sexual violence in the conflict.

Rape is rampant. I don’t think there was that scale anywhere else in the world, really, he said.

Asked about the COVID-19 situation in his hometown, Tedros said there were no services to curb the disease, but said it is not a priority given the other crises.

For the most part, they were not even able to discuss COVID, to be honest, because there are more pressing issues.

One of the most urgent problems to address is gaining full access to humanitarian workers and assistance.

World leaders and aid agencies have repeatedly called for full humanitarian access to crisis-stricken areas as fears mount over the impending catastrophe.

On Friday, the European Union condemned the continuing blockade of aid to the region, denouncing the use of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war.

WHO Director of Emergencies Michael Ryan warned on Monday that access for victims in Tigray remains highly unpredictable.

This, he said, was creating a major barrier to access to populations in need of our assistance.

Risks of explosions

With most of the health facilities destroyed, the UN health agency was concerned about the increased risks of cholera, measles and other outbreaks, he said.

We also have issues of continuing to receive (cholera) vaccines, he stressed, stressing the need to take those doses there and plan immunization campaigns to avoid a cholera catastrophe.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry has dismissed concerns about the possibility of assistance.

There were indeed difficulties in accessing some pocket areas due to security issues but which have now been addressed, the ministry said in a statement.

This is why it is absurd for some partners to continue to complain about lack of access, despite the current situation on the ground.

The statement also said the government was committed to investigating rights abuses and denounced unfair and unjust accusations against Ethiopia, without mentioning Tedros.