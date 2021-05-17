International
People face dire situation in Ethiopia Tigray: WHO Chief | Conflict news
The Tigray region hit by the Ethiopian conflict is facing a dire situation with people dying of starvation, devastated health services and rampant rape, according to the head of the World Health Organization, which is from the region.
The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is, if I use one word, horrible. Very terrible, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a news conference on Monday.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to Tigray in November after accusing the once dominant regional ruling party of orchestrating attacks on federal army camps.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy declared victory later that month when the army entered the regional capital Mekelle.
But fighting continues and the six-month conflict has sparked accusations of massacres and rapes by Ethiopian forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea.
Tedros noted that about five million people in the region now need humanitarian assistance, and especially food aid.
Many people have begun to die, in fact, from starvation, and severe and acute malnutrition is becoming rampant, he said.
In addition, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, including more than 60,000 who fled to Sudan.
At the same time, health services have been looted and destroyed, he said, adding that most of them are not functioning.
Access to assistance
The WHO chief also condemned the indiscriminate killings and widespread use of sexual violence in the conflict.
Rape is rampant. I don’t think there was that scale anywhere else in the world, really, he said.
Asked about the COVID-19 situation in his hometown, Tedros said there were no services to curb the disease, but said it is not a priority given the other crises.
For the most part, they were not even able to discuss COVID, to be honest, because there are more pressing issues.
One of the most urgent problems to address is gaining full access to humanitarian workers and assistance.
World leaders and aid agencies have repeatedly called for full humanitarian access to crisis-stricken areas as fears mount over the impending catastrophe.
On Friday, the European Union condemned the continuing blockade of aid to the region, denouncing the use of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war.
WHO Director of Emergencies Michael Ryan warned on Monday that access for victims in Tigray remains highly unpredictable.
This, he said, was creating a major barrier to access to populations in need of our assistance.
Risks of explosions
With most of the health facilities destroyed, the UN health agency was concerned about the increased risks of cholera, measles and other outbreaks, he said.
We also have issues of continuing to receive (cholera) vaccines, he stressed, stressing the need to take those doses there and plan immunization campaigns to avoid a cholera catastrophe.
Ethiopia’s foreign ministry has dismissed concerns about the possibility of assistance.
There were indeed difficulties in accessing some pocket areas due to security issues but which have now been addressed, the ministry said in a statement.
This is why it is absurd for some partners to continue to complain about lack of access, despite the current situation on the ground.
The statement also said the government was committed to investigating rights abuses and denounced unfair and unjust accusations against Ethiopia, without mentioning Tedros.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]