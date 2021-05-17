Antique cave paintings are deteriorating due to climate change

Cave paintings created about 40,000 years ago on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia, among the oldest art in the world, have been destroyed by the climate crisis. A new study conducted by researchers at the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit of Griffith University in Australia describes damage to rock art panels in recent decades due to climate-induced haloclastics, or salt crystallization.

Researchers found evidence of degradation in Pleistocene artifacts at 11 sites in the Maros-Pangkep cave complex of southern Sulawesi. The region boasts onePainting of a wild boar with a life size of 45,000 yearswhich was recently identified as the earliest known description of an animal as well as the oldest hand cliché in the world and what may be the earliest narrative scene in prehistoric art. While climate fluctuations have long been a risk factor for the Maros-Pangkep limestone karst, the threat has deepened in recent decades and is likely to intensify as temperatures continue to rise.

These works of art are located in the most dynamic atmosphere region in the world, in the Australian monsoon domain, says a report written by Jill Huntley and the rest of the research team for the academic journalNature. Extreme patterns of seasonally increased humidity from monsoon rains and droughts exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change are creating ideal conditions for haloclastics and accelerating the deterioration of rock art, they add.

The rate of salt blooms in the 11 Maros-Pangkep countries we investigated, coupled with conservative forecasts of a 1.5 to 2C rise in global temperatures and accompanying extreme weather events, have major implications for the preservation of this important cultural heritage. global, the study says.

Researchers say that in addition to limestone quarries carried out by the cement and marble industry, global warming should be considered the biggest threat to the preservation of surviving ancient rock art in Sulawesi and other parts of tropical Indonesia.