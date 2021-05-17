Antique cave paintings are deteriorating due to climate change

Cave paintings created about 40,000 years ago on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia, among the oldest art in the world, have been destroyed by the climate crisis. A new study conducted by researchers at the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit of Griffith University in Australia describes damage to rock art panels in recent decades due to climate-induced haloclastics, or salt crystallization.
Researchers found evidence of degradation in Pleistocene artifacts at 11 sites in the Maros-Pangkep cave complex of southern Sulawesi. The region boasts onePainting of a wild boar with a life size of 45,000 yearswhich was recently identified as the earliest known description of an animal as well as the oldest hand cliché in the world and what may be the earliest narrative scene in prehistoric art. While climate fluctuations have long been a risk factor for the Maros-Pangkep limestone karst, the threat has deepened in recent decades and is likely to intensify as temperatures continue to rise.
These works of art are located in the most dynamic atmosphere region in the world, in the Australian monsoon domain, says a report written by Jill Huntley and the rest of the research team for the academic journalNature. Extreme patterns of seasonally increased humidity from monsoon rains and droughts exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change are creating ideal conditions for haloclastics and accelerating the deterioration of rock art, they add.
The rate of salt blooms in the 11 Maros-Pangkep countries we investigated, coupled with conservative forecasts of a 1.5 to 2C rise in global temperatures and accompanying extreme weather events, have major implications for the preservation of this important cultural heritage. global, the study says.
Researchers say that in addition to limestone quarries carried out by the cement and marble industry, global warming should be considered the biggest threat to the preservation of surviving ancient rock art in Sulawesi and other parts of tropical Indonesia.
< class="">
Valentina Di Liscia is a staff writer for Hyperallergic. Originally from Argentina, she studied at the University of Chicago and is currently working for an MA at Hunter College, where she received … More from Valentina Di Liscia
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos