Watchdog says killing of gay man in Iran highlights need to protect LGBT rights

Amnesty International has marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Phobia and Transphobia by renewing its calls on Iran to repeal laws penalizing same-sex consensual relationships.

The London-based human rights monitor said in a analysis published on May 17 that the recent “horrific” murder of a 20-year-old gay man in Iran “has shed new light on how the criminalization of consensual same-sex sexual behavior and gender nonconformity continues systematic violence and discrimination” against lesbians, people gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT).

The killing also “highlights the urgent need for the Iranian authorities to enact and enforce laws to protect the human rights” of LGBT individuals from discrimination, harassment, assault, and other abuses by state and non-state actors. said

Alireza Fazeli Monfared was reportedly killed on May 4 by her half-brother and cousins ​​who threw his body under a tree near Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Authorities said Fazeli Monfared had his throat cut and announced an investigation, but no suspects have been arrested so far.

Amnesty International called on the authorities to “immediately conduct an independent, impartial and effective criminal investigation into the murder” and “bring those responsible to justice in a fair trial and without resorting to the death penalty”.

“Investigations should examine whether the crime was motivated by hostility and prejudice because of his gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Amnesty quoted individuals who had known Fazeli Monfared as saying he had faced “homophobic and transphobic harassment for years and death threats from some male relatives”.

Sources said he had never reported such incidents to police “for fear of facing violence and prosecution by authorities”.

Iranian law criminalizes consensual same-sex relationships, including through the use of the death penalty, and flogging, and the prohibition of clothing, haircuts, and other forms of gender expression that do not conform to strict gender “norms” enforced by the institution. , according to Amnesty International.

“These laws promote a permissible climate for homophobic and transphobic hate crimes and legitimize violent, including deadly, attacks on people because of their real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for East Middle and North Africa in the group, said in one declaration.

“The brazen disregard of the Iranian authorities for the lives and safety of LGBT people and the prevailing climate of impunity for such crimes raise the alarm that his murder could go unpunished.”