Duterte downplays PH arbitration victory against China again, calling it nonsense ‘

MANILA, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has once again downplayed the arbitration victory in the Philippines against China’s claim to the nine-line line, calling it nonsense this time.

In his pre-recorded film “Talk to People” which aired Monday night, Duterte said all the country has to do is talk and talk until things fix themselves.

For me, sir, the beginning of this problem was when we withdrew. Since then, yung mga documents about the arbitration decision have become meaningless, Duterte told former senator Juan Ponce Enrile, who was his guest at his pre-registered address.

And the opposite camp of the political side ay sinasabi that I should do my best in the UN question, he added.

Duterte referred to the stalemate between the Philippines and China in 2012 in disputed waters.

I was quite honest in the early days and said it could do it right. And unfortunately we are not on the side of power, so we can not do anything because we can not be on equal footing in power and so we have to talk, he continued.

Just talk and talk until then by the grace of God if there is a suitable time for all these things to be corrected, he also said.

Last week, Duterte said Manila would not withdraw its assets from the Western Philippine Sea although he also noted that he has no intention of arguing with Beijing over the Philippines’s debt of gratitude to China.

