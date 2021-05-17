Only 12 anti-vaccine workers are responsible for spreading most anti-vaccine content on social media: study

‘Dozen Misinformation’ includes members such as Robert F. Kennedy, Erin Elizabeth, Joseph Mercola and Ty and Charlene Bollinger
Devika desai
May 17, 2021
A simple dozen prominent anti-vaccines are responsible for most of the anti-vaccine content circulating on social media, a new study has found.
Dozen Misinformation, as the study calls them, is responsible for 73 percent of all anti-vaccine content shared on Facebook and 17 percent of Twitter tweets.
Conducted by the Nonprofit Center for Combating Digital Hate and Anti-Vax Watch, which monitors the anti-vaccine industry, STUDY analyzed 812,000 posts posted by Facebook and Twitter between February 1st and March 16th.
The researchers found that 65 percent of all posts could be traced to 12 accounts representing key anti-vaccine personalities: Joseph Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Ty and Charlene Bollinger, Sherri Tenpenny, Rizza Islam, Rashid Buttar, Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper and Kevin Jenkins.
Living in the full view of the online public are a small group of individuals who lack relevant medical expertise and have their own pockets to line up, said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Combating Digital Hate, who is abusing the media social platforms to misinterpret the threat of COVID and the spread of misinformation about vaccine safety.
Anti-vaccination activists on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter, in total, reach more than 59 million followers, the report says, making these platforms essential for community members spreading anti-vaccine content.
Joseph Mercola, an American advocate of alternative medicine, alone has a follower of 3.6 million users on all of his social media accounts.
While many people on social media who share anti-vaccine accounts may not necessarily follow any of these accounts, the analysis suggests that most anti-vaccine posts originate from Dozen Misinformation members.
The main protagonists in the anti-waxx industry are a coherent group of professional propagandists, Ahmed wrote in an article published in Natural medicine on March 15.
These are people who run multimillion-dollar organizations, incorporated primarily in the US, with up to 60 staff each. They produce training manuals for activists, tailor their messages to different audiences, and organize meetings similar to annual trade conferences, just like any other industry.
Kennedy, for example, has shared some links on his Facebook account, promoting misinformation that the COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a higher incidence of death.
He also violated social media rules after sharing information claiming the vaccine was dangerous for pregnant women.
Some members of social media accounts have been suspended. Erin Elizabeth, who runs the alternative health news site Health Nut and is a partner of Mercola, was prohibited from Facebook last month. Her husband remains active on all accounts.
Facebook has also banned accounts belonging to Kelly Brogan, Rizza Islam and Sherri Tenpenny.
Instagram and Twitter have suspended a handful of members, but some have been allowed to continue sharing and posting content from all of their sites.
Despite the continuing breach of the terms of the Facebook, Instagram and Twitters service agreements, nine of Dozen Misinformation remain on all three platforms, while only three have been completely removed from just one platform, the report notes. (The report was published before Erin Elizabeth was banned from Facebook.)
Social media platforms, she adds, have failed to censor the spread of vaccine misinformation. Previous research conducted by the center in 2020 found that platforms fail to operate on 95 percent of the Covid information and vaccine reported to them.
The Instagram algorithm, the report said, also actively recommends similar misinformation.
Social media is enabling anti-vaccines to recruit millions of Americans and indoctrinate them with fear and suspicion. If Big Tech companies do not act now, the pandemic will be prolonged and more lives will be lost, Ahmed warning in a press release in March.
The report urges Big Tech executives to take stronger action against anti-vaxxers, such as enforcing a two-strike rule against information-sharing accounts, banning highly visible top offenders and anti-vaccine groups, and displaying screens warning for users trying to follow a link to a site that distributes vaccine information.
