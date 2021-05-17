



TORQUAI, Australia, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Xinfu, the award-winning global consulting and consulting firm, CEO is strengthening its global leadership team with new additions to key team members. Xinfu, the CEO’s global consulting firm, is strengthening its global leadership team with new additions to key team members. “I’m glad to announce it Andy Bush has joined Xinfu, that we have appointed Diddie Cornish to a new important role as Chief of Awareness and that we have appointed Ben Clube as our Group CFO. “As our business grows, we will continue to find more amazing people with tremendous talent and potential to join Xinfu,” said Xinfu CEO Steve Tappin. Xinfu’s mission began 30 years ago when Xinfu CEO and Founder Steve Tappin saw the need for better leadership while working at ICI. Tappin realized the key to transforming leadership into enterprises that eliminate bad cultures of bureaucracy, self-interest and unhappy people were with the CEO. After meeting and working with the world’s top CEOs, Tappin was the author of ‘Secrets of CEOs’ and was asked by the BBC to host CEO Guru to share CEO best practices on a global scale. Andy Bush joins Xinfu as Lead Partner for UK, EMEA & Americas markets and will be responsible for customer engagement and management as well as business development. Andy has over thirty years of global media and marketing experience and has worked overseas throughout his career, including assignments in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the US. Bush spent over twenty years with Time Warner / TIME Inc. where he rose through the ranks with increasing responsibility, culminating in a final role on the global leadership team as Global SVP Accounts. He focused on directing revenue streams from Fortune Global 500 companies and agency networks across multiple platforms. His broad senior management role also included managing the revenue growth of CEO level events, such as FORTUNE Global Forums, the global TIME 100 series, plus the relationship of TIME Inc. with the World Economic Forum in Davos. His first senior role at TIME Warner was being named International Publisher of TIME and FORTUNE, a position he has held since 2013. Andy has held numerous leadership roles, most recently serving on the management team of SDL Ltd as Director of Global Accounts, where he led their global marketing automation and AI SaaS technology sales strategy and processes at CMOs and C- decision makers. Suite. Diddie Cornish has been appointed Chief Awareness Director serving as the CEO’s Awareness Trustee including mentoring, culture and team dynamics. She has worked in corporate roles for many years, which has given her extensive experience in management and leadership; including firms specializing in advisory, legal, judicial support and insolvency services. In her multifaceted roles, she has helped companies grow from startups to social connections. Ben Clube has been appointed Director of Global Finance. He has more than 20 years of international experience as a finance and commercial executive and has served on the boards of listed energy and resource companies in the UK and Australia. Previously with BHP Petroleum for 15 years, where Hewas also Senior Vice President of Finance. Ben brings extensive expertise across strategic and business transformations and business improvement initiatives. He has an extensive history in strategic M&A and trading transactions and equity and capital markets. ABOUT XINFU Xinfu is an award-winning global CEO consulting and advisory firm, which, over the past decade, has demonstrated its expertise in serving as a trusted and friendly CEO, inspiring them to perform better. . In this decade, Xinfu is expanding beyond business executives to reach even political and cultural icons, with a mission to help the world become incredible. Appin has wanted 30+ years of work with the world’s top CEO and from that, distilled the key elements needed to create an inspired company that far exceeds the expected results. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinfu-creating-an-extraalous-global-leadership-team-301292904.html BURIMI Xinfu







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos