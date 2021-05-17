Bangladeshi authorities arrest journalist Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act





New York, May 17, 2021 The Committee to Protect Journalists today called on the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately release journalist Rozina Islam, withdraw the investigation into her and stop the arrest of journalists under the Official Secrets Act. Islam, an old correspondent for the daily newspaper Prothom Alo, was arrested today after the Ministry of Health filed a complaint against her under the Official Secrets Act of the colonial era, according to tidings reports. She was charged with taking photographs of official documents under Articles 3 and 5 of Official Secrets Act, and under Articles 379 and 411 of Penal Code, and could face up to 14 years in prison and the death penalty if charged and convicted, under the law. Islam is being held at the Shahbagh police station in Dhaka, the capital, Sajjad Sharif, editor-in-chief of Prothom Alo, told CPJ in a phone call. We are very alarmed that Bangladeshi officials arrested a journalist and filed a complaint under a law of the draconian colonial era that carries ridiculously harsh sentences, said Aliya Iftikhar, senior Asia researcher at CPJ. Bangladesh police and authorities must acknowledge that Rozina Islam is a journalist whose job is a public service and must immediately drop the case against her and allow her to go free. According to Dhaka Tribune, Islami went to the Ministry of Health in Dhaka around 3:30 pm today for a meeting with the secretary of health services. Islami had reported on corruption and mismanagement in the health sector over the past month, Sharif told CPJ. Islami was initially arrested at the Ministry of Health, located in the Dhaka secretariat building, which houses several government offices for more than five hours before being taken into police custody, Sharif told CPJ. Dhaka Tribune reported that according to the police complaint, a police officer on duty saw Islam in the office of Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, the personal secretary of the Health Services Division secretary. Bhuiyan and Additional Secretary Kazi Jebunnesa Begum interrogated and searched Islam, and allegedly found files and saw photos of documents on her phone, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing the police complaint. Islam denied taking any files from the room, according to Dhaka Tribune. According to news reports, Islam fell ill and weakened during her detention as secretary. Sharif told CPJ that her arrest was possible in retaliation for her reporting on a corruption allegation. The officer in charge of the Shahbagh police station declined to comment when he was approached by the CPJ over the phone. Maidul Islam, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, did not immediately respond to the CPJ’s request for comment by email.

