ACJ TwoTwenty Fuselage Arrives in Mirabel





Less than nine months after Airbus Corporate Aircraft launched the ACJ TwoTwenty with six orders in hand, the first fuselage has arrived at the A220 final assembly line in Mirabel, Canada, keeping the induction swing aircraft in the early stages next year and delivery by 2023, airframer announces today. Starting EBACE Connect media day Monday, Airbus Corporate Jets president Benoit Defforge said the development of TwoTwenty is “progressing according to our plans,” with the final assembly expected to begin around mid-year and the first flight later. during the year, “Which means it will be fast.” Airbus expects to deliver the first edition in early 2022 to Comlux, which is the exclusive seller for the first 15 aircraft. Defforge added that the development of ACJ220 finishes is also progressing according to plan and highlighted an aircraft configuration application that Airbus Corporate Jets has developed to enable customers to choose interior appearances and styling. While not announcing more orders for its youngest member of the ACJ family, Airbus Corporate Jets executives were optimistic about the reception the plane received, with Defforge saying the company has found the “sweet spot” for a model that is positioning as “an alternative” to the traditional business jet with large cabins and bizliner. ” The ACJ TwoTwenty offers six VIP living areas for up to 19 passengers and a range of 5,650 nm, but at a price that Airbus Corporate Jets executives say will be below that of a long-range business aircraft. Defforge said the model “has opened the door … to a much wider market”. He was further encouraged by the momentum that the Airbus Corporate Jets are holding in 2021. While acknowledging that 2020 was a difficult year for Airbus, he scored one of the strongest in the Airbus Corporate Jets, with six deliveries – matching production plans of the company for the ACJ family – and orders for 12. This marked a book-to-invoice ratio of 2: 1, Defforge noted. In 2021, he added, “We started the year with the same spirit and the same customer commitment as 2020,” including lowering another order for one ACJ319neo and delivering three ACJs. The ACJ319neo order, from an unnamed customer, increases the number for that model to six. In all, Airbus Corporate Jets has received orders for 16 of the ACJ320 family from 12 customers. The final order will have ACJ319neo equipped with CFM International LEF-1A engines. As for deliveries reported so far in 2021, two include the ACJ320 and another was for the ACJ350, marking the third of that model to be delivered. Also Monday, Defforge announced a partnership agreement with Latcore Interconnection Systems (LIS) to develop an ACJ Smart LiFi (Light Loyalty) Monitor. Designed as a plug-and-play system, the 4K monitor will incorporate the latest wireless communication technology to provide Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LiFi connectivity and provide analog audio output and USB-C ports, as well as HDMI connectivity . The system can be used for on-demand audio-video, casting, mirroring, web browsing, live TV and video conferencing. Airbus Corporate Aircraft will offer the monitor for new equipment and new cabin equipment by the end of the year.

