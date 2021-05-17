Singapore Poly and NIE, NSF students among 11 new unrelated community cases, Singapore News & Top Stories

Connect with us

Two other students at Singapore Polytechnic (SP) tested positive for Covid-19.

The first is a 16-year-old boy who tested positive for the B1617 variant of the virus first identified in India, while the second is a 32-year-old IT engineer registered as a part-time adult teacher.

That has pushed the polytechnic to shift all online lessons for the next two weeks from Tuesday, May 18 to Friday, May 28, she said in a statement last night.

The two cases are not currently related and were two of the 11 unrelated cases reported yesterday.

Others included a student at the National Institute of Education (NIE) who is also a part-time teacher and a national full-time military (NSF), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

NSF was last seen at Sungei Gedong Camp on May 14 and is currently housed at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement last night.

He had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The positive tests of two SP students come after an 18-year-old from the SP School of Media, Arts and Design came out positive on Saturday.

A 37-year-old teacher at Frontier Primary and an eight-year-old boy at Fuchun Primary also tested positive for the virus, causing their schools to switch to home schooling two days earlier than other Singaporean schools. .

The teacher’s infection is unrelated, while the boy has been linked to the Changi Airport group. Three other patients reported yesterday were associated with this group. They are a 37-year-old foreign domestic worker, a 63-year-old housewife and a 49-year-old Cisco Certis security officer.

There were six other related cases for a total of 10, the Ministry of Health said in a statement last night.

One of them – a 62-year-old retiree – has been linked to the Wok Hey-related group at White Sands Shopping Mall. There are now four cases in this group.

  • Updating cases

  • New cases: 28

    Imported: 7

    In the community: 21 (10 connected, 11 disconnected)

    In dormitories: 0

    New community cases over the past week: 149 (42 unrelated cases)

    Active cases: 459

    In hospitals: 213 (3 in ICU)

    In community settings: 246

    Dead: 31

    Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15

    Total downloaded: 61,108

    Downloaded yesterday: 19

    TOTAL CASES: 61,613

While some Covid-19 patients had visited White Sands while infecting, the MoH will provide free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited White Sands from May 2 to May 11.

The MoH will progressively inform these individuals through an SMS notification with information on how to book an appointment for their test.

All visitors to White Sands during that time period are also advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit, the MoH said.

They are strongly encouraged to be tested if they do not feel well.

Of the remaining five connected patients, two are from the Learning Point group – a seven-year-old girl at Maha Bodhi School and a 72-year-old retiree.

The last three are a 34-year-old unemployed man associated with the newly formed group of casino dealers Marina Bay Sands and a 36-year-old maid who has been associated with a personal driver who was previously positive, and a 57 -year-old senior engineer who is a family member and home contact of the IT engineer at SP.

There were also seven imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said. Of these, two are returning from Singapore or permanent residents.

The new cases bring Singapore’s total to 61,613.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 32 cases two weeks ago to 149 over the past week.

The number of unrelated cases in the community within a week has increased from seven cases to 42 for the same period.



Related Topics: