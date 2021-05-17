European Aviation Groups Protest ATC Charges





Aircraft operators flying in European airspace will face higher air traffic control (ATC) charges starting in 2023 to cover up to 5.4 billion euros ($ 6.6 billion) in Covid-related losses from providers of Air Navigation Services (ANSP). The five major aviation and business aviation business groups have protested last week’s decision by European Union (EU) member states to ask the ANSP to offset their deficits through higher charges. According to a joint statement by Airlines For Europe (A4E), the European Regional Airlines Association, the European Business Aviation Association, the European Helicopter Association and the International Association of Aircraft Owners and Pilots, EU member states rejected the European Commission’s recommendation. that they should consider the long-term effect of Covid on aerospace users when setting revised financial performance targets for ANSP. The groups claimed that European airlines are not expected to recover financially until at least 2024. According to industry groups, ANSPs based previous revenue targets on traffic volumes in 2019; those volumes fell by more than 60 percent in 2020 following Covid-based travel restrictions and the closure of EU borders. “This has resulted in a € 5.4 billion revenue shortfall in Europe’s ANSPs, who failed to respond to the declining traffic by reducing their costs accordingly,” the joint statement said. “No other adjustment, airport tariff scheme or normal business contracting mechanism provides for airspace users to receive previous losses from their suppliers, especially not in exceptional times like the Covid-19 crisis, which is clear. a force majeure event “. According to A4E, airlines and other industry players have made much bigger cuts in their operating costs than air traffic control companies have. “While ANSP requirements fell by 60 percent, they decided to reduce their costs by only 1 percent,” said group managing director Thomas Reynaert. A4E warned that higher ATC loads faced by airlines and other operators would undermine their contribution to reducing aviation carbon footprint by investing in more fuel-efficient aircraft and other measures. “States have chosen to protect their monopoly ANSPs and themselves from paying for revenue gaps from a crisis that has resulted in € 22 billion in losses for European carriers,” Reynaert added. Aviation groups argue that EU member states should have used their governments’ Covid recovery plans, as well as other funds or regulatory mechanisms, to cover all or part of the deficit in ANSP revenues.

