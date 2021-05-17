East Tennessee State University will no longer require the use of face masks on its campus, but recommends those who have not been fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus continue to do so, in line with updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disease Control and Prevention.

You can read the full statement below:

Dear ETSU Community,

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Tennis State University has followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to inform our decision-making process about limitations, recommendations, and other changes to university operations. This approach has yielded encouraging results in keeping ETSU and our communities safe as evidenced by the low COVID-19 incidence levels we have experienced across campus over the past year.

Given the latest recommendations issued by the CDC last Thursday, we announce that in effect immediately, ETSU is lifting its COVID-19 emergency face mask policy that was put in place last year. In consistent accordance with CDC guidelines, students, faculty, staff, and university visitors who have been fully vaccinated (two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine) are not required to wear face masks, and it is also not necessary to observe physical distance. As noted by the CDC, persons who have not been fully vaccinated should continue to wear face masks and follow the instructions of physical distancing.

Any member of the university community who has been fully vaccinated but wants to continue wearing a face mask is encouraged to do so, and we seek to provide a supportive culture for those who continue this practice. While our face coverage requirements are being lifted for people who have been fully vaccinated, face masks will continue to be required in some locations, including all of our ETSU Health clinic sites, which is also in line with CDC recommendations. Furthermore, the University School will continue to operate within its current COVID-19 guidelines. Individuals should not question the vaccination status of COVID-19 persons or use information regarding the vaccination status of persons to make decisions regarding classroom attendance or workplace activities.

We continue to strongly encourage all members of the ETSU community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. ETSU Health will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week on May 19, 20 and 21 from 2: 30-4: 30 pm on the second floor of the PD Student Center. No meeting required. In addition, more information about vaccination options is available at Vaksinat.gov or through our partners at Ballad Health.

In closing, we want to thank you for your continued patience over the last fifteen months. We acknowledge that today’s announcement raises new questions and in the coming days we will be updating our Bucs Are Back website as well as other campus signage. Again, we appreciate your patience as the campus strives to navigate safely in this fluid and complex landscape.

Sincerely,

Brian Noland,President

Bill Block,Vice President for Clinical Affairs,Dean of Quillen College of Medicine