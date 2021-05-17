Libya: Delayed justice is forbidden justice, ICC chief prosecutor tells Security Council





Fatou Bensouda welcomed the country’s new interim government and other measures to bring about the long-awaited peace and stability, however, she affirmed that no peace is possible without responsibility for serious crimes committed on her land. Obey arrest warrants Prosecutor Bensouda said that unenforced arrest warrants for alleged crimes against humanity or war crimes delay the justice process, undermine accountability and ultimately prevent the closure of victims. The ICC mandates need to be executed in a timely manner, she said. However, noting that two suspected criminals had died before being arrested, she acknowledged that arrest warrants are a hindrance as those fugitives will never face justice. The chief prosecutor also said some who are believed to have committed serious crimes in Libya continue to escape justice, including Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf Al-Werfalli, who allegedly executed 43 civilians as set out in two arrest warrants. The reluctance of those in power in eastern Libya to transfer Mr Al-Werfalli to the Court has contributed to a climate of impunity, she said, calling on Libya to investigate and provide relevant information to the ICC. If confirmed, those killings constitute a tragic example of perpetrators escaping responsibility for the most serious crimes, but will not stop the ongoing investigation of the situation in Libya. At the same time, she recalled that an order for fugitive Saeed Gaddafi was still unresolved and stressed that Libya continues to be under the legal obligation to arrest him and hand him over to the Court for trial. Delayed justice is denied justice, she underlined. Politics and justice The prosecutor noted crimes committed by armed groups in the country, including the violent silence of public critics as a method of terrorizing the civilian population. She spoke of disturbing information about the activities of foreign mercenaries and fighters in the country and stressed that their crimes could fall under the jurisdiction of the Court, regardless of the nationality of the persons involved. Mrs. Bensouda thanked those who have supported the ICC mandate while also noting that when the politics machinery has tried to interfere in the course of justice, problems ensue. For the sake of present and future generations, the Court should be allowed to work without hindrance, she stressed. Unhindered work She reminded the Council of the high and independent caliber of ICC investigations and called for better levels of support. Mrs. Bensouda noted that the discovery of mass graves in the city of Tarhuna has led to good discussions with national judicial authorities and the strengthening of ongoing efforts has helped improve cooperation with national authorities and field partners, opening up much-needed storage opportunities and gathering evidence for future prosecutions, she said. She advised to work together with Security Council to advance international accountability and the rule of law on crimes of cruelty along with the peaceful settlement of disputes, which she said was essential to the founding principles of the UN. “My office will continue to give its mandate independently and impartially in Libya as it does in all situations where we have jurisdiction,” she said. Bensouda.

