Joy for pubs and hugs in the UK softened by the rise of the virus variant

LONDONR (AP) Drinks rose to toast and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of UK bars and restaurants opened on Monday for home service for the first time since early January. The prime minister, however, seemed cautious, warning of a more contagious COVID-19 variant threatening to reopen plans.
Theaters, leisure venues and museums were also reopening as part of the latest step in easing restrictions across the country, raising hopes that Britain’s economy could soon begin to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.
Andy Frantzeskos, a chef at Nopi, a superb Mediterranean restaurant in London’s Soho neighborhood, said he felt a little uneasy… but more excited than everything.
It’s been a long time since the jam, so everyone was happy they came back and wanted to cook a good meal, he said.
The government also instructed relaxed about close personal contacts which means people can hug friends and family they do not live with and lifted the ban on foreign vacations even though only 12 countries and territories are on the list of safe destinations not looking for 10 days quarantine upon return. Thousands of Britons got up early to check the first flights to Portugal, which is on the safe list.
But the rapid spread of a first variant unearthed in India is dampening optimism amid memories of how the UK variant swept the country in December, causing the Englands’ third national blockade. Public health officials are urging people to continue to respect social distance, even though the situation is different now because almost 70% of British adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Please be careful about the dangers to your loved ones, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video on Twitter. Remember that close contact such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease. ”
The reopening of Monday allows people in England to go out for a drink or a meal without shaking in the rainy outdoor beer gardens. Rules were also easing in Scotland and Wales, with Northern Ireland to follow next week.
The next phase in the Britains reopening is scheduled for June 21, when the remaining restrictions are set to be lifted. Johnson has warned that a large increase in COVID-19 cases could thwart those plans.
Confirmed cases of new viruses have increased over the past week, although they remain well below the winter peak. New infections averaged about 2,200 a day over the past seven days compared to nearly 70,000 a day at the peak of January. Recent deaths averaged just over 10 a day, from 1,820 on January 20th.
Britain has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest figure in Europe.
Scientists say the new variant, officially known as B.1.617.2 and first found in India, is more contagious than the main UK species, though it is unclear how.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant from India had been found in at least 86 local areas. The largest concentrations were in Bolton and Blackburn in north-west England, where military-backed health officials are conducting momentum testing and hypertension vaccinations.
Hancock said it was reassuring that early data suggest that existing vaccines work against the variant from India. He said most of the people hospitalized with the new type were eligible for a vaccine but had not received any shots.
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UKH Hospitality trading group, said nearly 1 million people were returning to work on Monday, but that businesses were counting on the final step of the blockade that would take place on June 21st.
“We’ve already lost 12,000 businesses,” she said. “There has been a contraction of almost 1 in 5 in restaurants in the city centers, 1 in 10 restaurants lost across the country. So these are businesses caught by the fingertips, and they have no fuel left in the tank. If those limitations of social distancing remain, they are simply not applicable.
Ian Snowball, owner of Showtime Bar in Huddersfield, northern England, said it was good to be back inside, instead of facing the unpredictable weather of the island country.
I should not have a better hood or coat, he said. “And we hope we do not have to go out again.”
Other Britons could hardly wait to leave at all.
Keith and Janice Tomsett, a retired couple in their 70s, were on their way to the Portuguese island of Madeira. They booked their holiday in October “in an inconvenient case that could go ahead. They had followed all the test instructions and were fully vaccinated.
“After 15 months closed, this is extremely good,” said Keith Tomsett. It is also worth getting up at 3 in the morning.
