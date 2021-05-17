Italy cuts COVID curfew, eases other restrictions





ROM (Reuters) – The Italian government on Monday passed a decree immediately postponing a night curfew on the coronavirus at 11pm to 10pm and easing other curbs in regions where infections are low. PHOTO Photograph: People sit at outdoor tables in St. Mark’s Square as Italy lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers from European Union countries, Britain and Israel and begins offering COVID-free flights in a bid to revive the tourism industry. in Venice, Italy, May 16, 2021. REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri / File File The government of Prime Minister Mario Draghis agreed that the curfew would start at midnight on June 7 and be repealed altogether by June 21 in those areas, a statement said, in line with a plan to gradually ease restrictions across the country. Italy, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe after Britain, has seen its daily deaths and cases fall in recent weeks, and more people are being vaccinated. The figures of recent months have imposed difficult, sometimes painful choices, but today they give us reason for relief, said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. As of Monday, about 8.8 million Italians, or 14.8% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while just over 30% have received at least one stroke. Italy has recorded over 124,000 COVID-19-related deaths since its outbreak occurred in February last year. But the daily number has fallen steadily in recent weeks, with less than 100 casualties reported on Sunday for the first time since October. On Monday they saw an increase to 140 deaths. In late April, the government reinstated a four-tier color-coded system, from white to red, to calibrate curbs in its 20 regions, allowing bars and restaurants to serve customers at outdoor tables in white areas. and yellow. About 19 of the 20 Italian regions are currently yellow, and one, the small Valle dAosta, is orange, the third highest risk level. None are currently considered high-risk red and six – including the northern Veneto around Venice – will turn white by the end of the first week of June, a government source said. In low-risk white areas, no curfew will be imposed and only face masks and social distancing will remain mandatory. The cabinet has also allowed restaurants to serve customers at in-dinner tables since June 1, and is bringing forward the reopening of gyms on May 24 from June 1 in the yellow and white regions. Mountain lifts will be allowed to reopen from Saturday. As part of an effort to boost summer tourism, Italy has lifted mandatory quarantine for visitors from the European Union, Britain and Israel who test negative for COVID-19. Reporting by Angelo Amante; Edited by Bill Berkrot and Peter Cooney

