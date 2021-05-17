ANC appoints legal team with high power to oppose the cooperation of Ace …





ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule suspended at Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May 2021 for supporting former President Jacob Zuma, who was appearing on corruption charges. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) Following a meeting of ANC national officials on Monday, the party has indicated it will oppose the court request by its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, to lift his temporary suspension. Officials of the African National Congress met today, Monday 17 May 2021 and affirmed the decision to oppose the application submitted by Secretary-General Comrade Ace Magashule to lift, inter alia, his temporary suspension, the ANC said in a statement. Announcing the decision, party spokesman Pule Mabe said the party had appointed Mazwai Lawyers as guiding lawyers, backed by three old advisers and a new adviser: lawyer Wim Trengrove SC, lawyer Ngwako Maenetje SC, lawyer Fana Nalane SC and lawyer Buhle Lekokotla. The partisan movement follows Magashule’s urgent appeal to the South Gauteng High Court last week to declare the ANC’s removal rule unconstitutional. Magashule argued that Rule 27.5 of the ANC constitution, which authorizes the waiver of party members facing corruption charges, undermines the principle of innocence until guilt is proven. Magashule is challenging the ANC’s decision to temporarily suspend him under the waiver rule and wants his suspension of the ANC and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be declared valid. He wants the order of the parties to apologize to Ramaphosa for the attempt to suspend him declared illegal and unenforceable. The ANC waiver rule was initially raised as one of the resolutions adopted at the Nasrec conference of the party 2017. The rule states that ANC members facing corruption charges must voluntarily step down from their positions. This allows the summary suspension of members who do not adhere to the rule. Magashule faces charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering in connection with an asbestos tender of R255 million during his tenure as Prime Minister of the Free State. Magashule is accused along with the head of the Free People’s State Department Nthimotse Mokhesi, businessman Edwin Sodi and Sodis company, Blackhead Consulting. Earlier Monday, Magashule violated his temporary suspension terms when addressing supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where Zuma appeared briefly on corruption charges related to the Arms Agreement. On May 26th [when the trial is due to commence], we will bring the whole Free State here. You need to listen, not just the ANC members, the whole Free State. So we want all KwaZulu-Natal here on the 26th if you support Msholoz [Zuma] and ANC, said Magashule. DM Reads best this hour

