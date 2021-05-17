SEA Prime Minister Overcomes Storm Covid

Business aviation in Italy continued its recovery in the first four months of 2021 with year-on-year activity that was nearly 37 percent above the depths it reached in early 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to reach its full effect in country and blockages were happening all over Europe.

“This is extraordinary, given that January and February 2020 were pre-pandemic months,” said Chiara Dorigotti, CEO of SEA Prime, which manages the private aviation infrastructure at Milan Linate and Malpensa Airports under the Milan Prime brand. “Our airports never closed operations even during the months of hardship in March and April 2020.”

Speaking on EBACE Connect this week, she noted that while private aviation traffic numbers at both airports are still down from 2019, they are on a trend to return to normal by next year.

Since the beginning of 2021, while Europe’s private flight activity has grown by 10.6 percent, Italy has been the top runner, with nearly 37 percent movement. “Traffic, however, has been purely domestic and inter-European, but we are gradually seeing an increase in intercontinental traffic,” Dorigotti explained, adding that business at the Milan Prime aviation terminal in Linate has grown by almost 31 per cent in compared to last year, with a three-digit increase only in the first weeks of May.

As the effectiveness of Covid vaccines increases, the company expects the trend to continue for the rest of the year with news that some of the city’s signature events, including Design Week, Fashion Week and Formula One Grand Prix are on their way to proper to return as direct events.

According to Fabio Baiardo, the company’s operations manager, SEA Prime put in place a full range of Covid mitigation measures in response to the pandemic that hit the region quite hard. Among them are improved cleaning and sanitation; implementation of social distance; personal protective equipment for passengers, operators and employees; paperless documentation; and the timely and continuous circulation of information regarding new passenger requirements to managers and operators, all of which gave her the Hygiene Summary Certification from the safety and quality control provider TV Italia.

In addition, the company started a partnership with Gruppo San Donato, the largest private hospital operator in Italy, to perform the Covid nasal swab test immediately upon arrival or before departure at the Milan Prime terminals in Linate and Malpensa. Through this arrangement, travelers and crew members can also arrange this service at their hotel or home and have easy access to the medical services provided by San Donato.

As a result of the pandemic, and in recognition of the levels of health and safety on offer, Milan Prime is now able to offer its terminal services in Malpensa to passengers traveling on commercial commercial flights, such as sports teams. So far it has handled approximately 150 such flights, consisting of 6,000 passengers, said Marco Funel, SEA Prime’s commercial manager. In another indicator of activities slowly returning to normal, in June the company will hold its first static aircraft show on Linate since before the pandemic hit.

“In the first phase of the crisis, our focus was not on expanding the business, but on how to survive and figure out how to proceed,” explained Fabio Baiardo, operations manager at SEA Prime. After the blockade, the company begins to re-engage with its sustainability goals, including the purchase of a pair of new BMW i3 electric vehicles, which are used for the “follow me” tasks at both airports.

Finally, to accommodate the needs of Italian aircraft maintenance and management provider and long-term Sirio tenant, SEA Prime will build a new 4500 m sq (48500 sq sq) hangar in Linate, which will be able to accommodate aircraft to ACJ and BBJ. The 10 million euro ($ 12 million) facility, the 11th hangar on the Milan Prime diversion, will be completed in 2022.

While Sirio – which was acquired by Kenn Ricci Aviation Directional in 2018 – has had a presence on Linate since 2001, its hangar space has been poured between its aircraft maintenance and storage activities on behalf of its owners of aircraft. This new purpose-built hangar that will feature offices, conference rooms, a part depot and an integrated crane system for moving heavy components will fix it.

“We will have our maintenance, CAMO, safety, quality and logistics teams eventually under one roof,” said Sirio CEO Tom Englehard. Last year, the enterprise maintenance organization was named as a service structure authorized by Bombardier.