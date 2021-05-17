Testing of the London electric scooters will begin on June 7th

The long-awaited testing of London electric scooters will begin next month on June 7, the city transport authority and local councils announced today. Three scooter companies have been selected to offer lease for up to 12 months as part of the pilot program: Dott, Lime and Tier. Private-owned scooters will continue to be illegal to ride on the road.

The selected companies will initially offer scooters for rent in six neighborhoods and local authorities in London: Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Richmond upon Thames, City of London and Canary Wharf. While rentals will not be available at Tower Hamlets, Londoners will be able to ride their rental scooters around. The Lambeth and Southwark neighborhoods are also seeking to attend the trial.

This may sound like a long list of areas, but it is only a part of the 32 municipalities that make up the UK capital. London Transport Authority Transport for London (TfL) says more areas are expected to join the lawsuit as it progresses.

The trials will cover only a small part of the city

While electric rental scooters have become a common sight in many cities around the world, the UK has been much slower to embrace the new form of transport. Until recently, electric scooters were completely illegal to ride on British roads. Only in July last year did the situation begin to change, with the government allowing permits for electric scooter leases. But outside of pilot programs, privately owned scooters are still illegal to ride on public roads.

The announcement of TfLs specifies the pandemic as a major reason for the importance of the new method of transportation. Instead of people flocking to cars as a way to avoid crowded buses and trains, authorities want electric scooters to provide an environmentally friendly and socially detached way to get around. We were doing everything we could to support London’s safe and sustained recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and it is clear that e-scooters can act as an innovative, greener alternative to car travel, said the electric court leader. scooter TfLs Helen Sharp.

Every electric scooter rental company will have to comply with a host of safety requirements to offer rental in the city. Speeds will be limited to 12.5 miles per hour (reduced to eight miles per hour in the specified slow zones), and scooters will be required to have their headlights and taillights always on. They are also required to have warning hearing systems that riders can operate without removing their hands from the steering wheel. Scooters will also be equipped with geophysics to ensure they are parked correctly in designated locations, and operators will need to collect them if they are not.

Scooters can ride on roads and bike paths but not on sidewalks. When the government announced the start of rehearsals last year, it said riders would have to be over the age of 16 and have at least a temporary car, motorcycle or motorbike license to travel. Weve approached TfL to clarify whether these requirements would apply to trials in London. Travelers will also need to take an e-learning security course before hiring their first scooter in the capital.

London will be far from the first city in the UK to launch its own electric scooter tests. Zag has compiled a list of over 50 trials that have been launched across the country over the past year.

London is the last city in the UK to announce a trial

Despite being technically illegal to use on public roads, privately owned scooters have become an increasingly common sight in London. National retailers like Halfords sell a range of models, though the Halfords website carries a warning that they are only legal for private property with the permission of the owners.

The three scooter operators selected for the London trials already offer rental in other cities around the world. Dott offers rental in 16 European cities, while Tier serves 100 cities in all 12 countries. As well as offering electric scooter rentals in other cities, Lime has previously offered electric bicycle rentals in London. Particularly missing from the list is Zogu, who has offered rental of privately owned electric scooters in London’s Olympic Park. London has joined Paris in the decision against allowing the company to operate on its streets, even after announcing a massive $ 150 million European expansion.

As well as setting their pricing, individual scooter operators are offering some unique features. Tier, for example, is installing rechargeable batteries at local businesses across the city and will give users free trips if they exchange their drained battery from a fully charged scooter at a charging station.