



NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – A special committee of health experts formed by Tanzania’s new president on Monday recommended a regulation of the country’s approach to COVID-19, which until recently had to deny its existence.

Shortly after taking the oath of office in March, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tanzania is not an island and is open to implementing global coronavirus control measures if recommended by the country’s experts. She formed a committee to advise him.

Led by Said Aboud of Muhimbili University of Allied Health and Science, the committee recommended that the government provide information on COVID-19 and take concrete steps to strengthen interventions at all levels to prevent a third wave of disease that could be caused by coronavirus. Other recommendations include that Tanzania participate effectively in decision-making and implement regional and international resolutions on the pandemic adopted in the regional blocs and the World Health Organization.

The Committee also recommends that health professionals fulfill their professional responsibilities in educating, preventing and treating COVID-19 in the country, He urged the government to allow the use of WHO-listed coronavirus vaccines to provide protection opportunities for its citizens as local testing of such vaccines is effective. The government should also join the global COVAX initiative that was set up to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines, the panel said. Tanzania did not apply for vaccines through COVAX and the WHO says it is among nearly a dozen countries, many of them in Africa, that have not yet received vaccines. The last in line on the continent to get the vaccine along with Tanzania are Burkina Faso, Burundi and Eritrea If implemented, the committee’s recommendations would be a major step away from Tanzania’s COVID-19 policy under Hassan’s predecessor, John Magufuli, who died in March. Magufuli was among the world’s most prominent coronavirus skeptics, rejecting scientific approaches to prevent and treat the disease. He discouraged the use of face masks and instead promoted prayer, physical fitness and herbal remedies. The Maguful government fired officials who gave other opinions and several people were arrested. Last year he suspended the head of his national health lab in charge of testing for the coronavirus. The break came a day after Magufuli argued the imported test equipment was wrong as he secretly arranged samples from a goat, paw and other non-human things to be tested and they returned a positive test. Hassan was Tanzania’s vice president and became the country’s first female president after Magufuli’s death. She announced the cause of death as heart failure, but Magufuli critics speculated that he died of COVID-19 after weeks of being out of the public eye while government officials claimed he was in good health.

