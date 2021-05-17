University of Hawaii to Require COVID-19 Vaccines for Students on Campus This Fall





Posted: 17 May 2021 / 12:20 PM HST

/ Updated: 17 May 2021 / 12:26 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) – University of Hawaii (UH) students planning to return to campus teaching will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of their health cleansing requirements starting this fall semester. This applies to all UH campuses: students who physically attend courses, who live on campus housing or participate in activities, including athletic events, should be vaccinated. Get the latest Hawaii news sent to your mail, click here to subscribe in News 2 You, a daily newspaper. UH joins a growing list of universities across the country to increase vaccine demand as part of its plans to resume normal operation for the Fall 2021 semester. According to the Associated Press, more than 350 colleges and universities in the US have mandated vaccines for students and sometimes even for staff. “It is clear that a vaccinated campus is a safer campus for all, and a fully vaccinated student community provides the best opportunity for a healthy return to high quality teaching, learning and face-to-face research.” said UH President David Lassner in a statement Monday, May 17. This decision does not come easily, and is based on guidance from our own Health and Welfare Group, as well as the American College Health Association recommendation that all college students in campus required to be vaccinated. Lassner will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to talk more about the decision. UH provides scholarships, free classes in the virtual college application webinar

The vaccine mandate will take effect only after at least one of the three vaccines has been fully approved and licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration, which is forecast this summer. Students who are not vaccinated will still be able to enroll in online courses. Those who still want to return to campus may receive an exemption for medical and religious reasons. More information will be made available in the coming months. UH intends to start discussions with three unions representing employees about the required COVID-19 vaccine option also for employees. Having fully vaccinated campuses will go a long way in creating a safer learning environment and minimizing any person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, said Hawaii Department of Health Director Libby Char in a statement. For more information on UH vaccine requirements, Click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos