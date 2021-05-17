UP BJP MLA: Better not to talk or face charges of riot





In another case of ruling party leaders raising questions about the state government’s treatment of the Covid situation, Rakesh Rathore, BJP MLA from Sitapur (Sadar), said he could face charges of insurgency if he spoke too much. Speaking to reporters in Sitapur, the MLA, when asked why, despite the growing cases of Covid and the need for more beds, a trauma center project in Sitapur district was still non-operational, Vidhayakon ki haisiyat kya haiHum jyada kahenge to desh droh, raj droh humpe bhi to lagega (What is our status anyway? If we MLA talk too much, then we too will have to face charges of rioting). “ When asked why the blockade was not being strictly enforced, he said: Bahut acha chal raha hai… Iss se behtar kuch nahi ho correct hai… Hum sarkar to hain nahi, lekin yeh jaroor bata sakte hain ki jo sarkar keh rahi hai wahi thik mano (Everything is going well. Nothing could be better than this. I’m not a government, but I can tell you that you take into account everything the government is saying). When asked if he was afraid of accusations of insurgency despite being an MLA, he said, Lagega ki unko koi bol para (They will think someone has spoken above). Later, speaking about the video that went viral on social media, Rathore told The Indian Express that he stuck to what he said but did not want to talk further. I have talked about my feelings and it is better not to talk anymore. Last year, Rathore was in the news after audio clips of his phone calls went viral on social media, in which he allegedly questioned the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to beat the thalis and light bulbs during the wave of first of Covid. In another call, he was heard sarcastically telling the other person, who asked him about the food cereals situation and the necessities in his area, that things were so good that it looks like Ram Rajya had already arrived. The MLA was later notified by the party of anti-party activities.

