It may take 10 years to vaccinate Venezuela at the current rate: Academy of Medicine





CARACAS (Reuters) Venezuela’s slow vaccination rate for COVID-19 means it could take up to 10 years for the country to be fully vaccinated, the president of the Academy of Medicine of the nations said on Monday. Venezuela, with a population of about 30 million, has received 1.4 million vaccines from China and Russia, according to its health ministry. Authorities hope to get enough doses for about 5 million people from the COVAX system of World Health Organizations. The government has not announced how many people have received the vaccine. Venezuela has administered at least 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with less than 1% of the population receiving a first dose, according to Reuters vaccine follower. https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access Since the first COVID-19 infections were reported in March last year, authorities have reported 215,301 cases and 2,396 deaths from COVID-19, an increase of a second wave last March. By Dr. Enrique Lopez-Loyo, president of the Venezuelan National Academy of Medicine, said specialists from the independent institution and international studies estimate that the official figure should be multiplied by eight or 10 due to the country’s low level of evidence. By the end of 2020, about 2,500 to 3,000 tests were being conducted daily in Venezuela, he said, comparing it to other South American nations like Chile or Colombia, where about 30,000 to 50,000 daily tests were reported. No relaxation (quarantine) or restraint system is perfect, Lopez-Loyo said, referring to President Nicolas Maduro’s quarantine plan that alternates between flexible weeks, during which it is easier to get into stores and move around, and radical weeks, marked by more closed businesses and stricter checkpoints. Lopez-Loyo stressed that vaccination was the best way to control the pandemic. At this rate (of vaccination) we have it can take up to 10 years to be vaccinated if there is no effective vaccination (distribution), said Lopez-Loyo. He said that although the Academy has made its recommendations public and is a member of the Venezuelan governments’ roundtables developing a response to the coronavirus crisis, its advice is not heeded by officials. We are not heard because we are seen as enemies, he said, noting governments rejecting Academys’ criticism of her medical training. The Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Written by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos