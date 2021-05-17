Israel opens fire on Lebanon, continues attacks on Gaza

The Israeli army has launched artillery fire on Lebanon – on its northern border – in response to rocket fire from there.

“Six failed launch attempts were identified by Lebanon that did not cross into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement.

“Artillery forces fired at the sources of the launches.”

A Lebanese security source said the shells were heard being fired from southern Lebanon and attempts were being made to identify the location. The source said that about 22 shells were fired by Israeli artillery on Lebanese territory.

There were no reports of casualties or damage, and the bombings did not appear to signal the opening of a new front in Israeli fighting with militants in the Gaza Strip.

It was the second cross-border fire incident in the past week. On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after diplomats said Washington had blocked a third draft of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to the violence.

Israeli planes meanwhile carried out an air strike against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza this evening, as a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people shows no signs of remorse.

The airstrikes sent clouds of dust to the horizon, as the militant group Hamas, which controls the densely populated coastal belt, threatened more rocket attacks in Tel Aviv if the bombing in populated areas did not stop.

After a Palestinian journalist told how he escaped with his family from an attack which killed 15 of his neighbors, Gaza resident Roba Abu al-Awf, 20, said she was preparing for a tough night.

“We have nothing to do but sit at home,” she said. “Death can come at any moment – the bombing is insane and indiscriminate.”

Palestinian militants have fired 3,200 rockets at Israel since the conflict escalated on May 10 into the deadliest exchange of fire in years, sparked by unrest in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

The Qatari Red Crescent said an airstrike damaged its offices in Gaza today, while the health ministry said one of its buildings and a clinic were also hit.

A young woman and her dog run for shelter in Ashdod, Israel as mermaids warn of rocket fire from Gaza

The Israeli military said it had ransacked the homes of nine “high-ranking” Hamas commanders overnight, a day after bombing the home of Yahya Sinwar, the group’s political wing leader.

He gave no details about any casualties.

The warplanes also hit what the Israeli military calls “Metro,” its term for Hamas underground tunnels that Israel has previously admitted to being partially run through civilian areas.

The strikes come a day after 42 Palestinians in Gaza – including at least eight children and two doctors, according to the health ministry – were killed in the worst daily death toll in the enclave since the bombings began.

Local authorities say a total of 200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 59 children and more than 1,300 wounded since Israel launched its air campaign against Hamas in response to rocket fire.

Israel said 10 people, including a child, were killed and more than 300 were injured by rocket fire that was the strongest ever to fall in the Jewish state.

The Israeli bombing of Gaza has displaced 38,000 people and left 2,500 homeless, the United Nations has said.

It has also hit essential infrastructure, with the electricity authority today warning that there was only enough fuel left to provide power for another two or three days.

The only Gaza Covid-19 laboratory is no longer able to perform tests due to an Israeli air strike, local authorities said.

The Al-Rimal Clinic, in the town of the same name in the Gaza Strip, was partially destroyed.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said the Israeli attacks “threaten to undermine the health ministry’s efforts in the face of the Covid pandemic”.

The raids “stopped screening tests … in the central laboratory,” he added.