Patna High Court violates Bihar government over various COVID taxes





One oath mentioned 6 deaths while another spoke of 789 burns in just one ghat in Buxar



The Patna Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern about the discrepancy in the number of deaths presented by government officials in two separate affidavits. The court then told the government to present new evidence of the oath with verified figures within two days. As we listened to a plethora of public interest (PIL) litigation requests over the pandemic and its management, we observed a split bank made up of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S. Kumar, were shocked at the way in which the two oaths separated by two different figures of deaths in Buxar district are appearing before the court. The court deserves accurate and government-verified figures. The court has been monitoring the management of COVID-19 in the state for the last few days. Both testimonies of separate oaths of death in Buxar district, where up to 71 bodies were recently found swimming in the Ganga, were presented by the chief secretary of state and commissioner of the Patna division. The testimony of the general secretaries said that only six deaths had occurred in Buxar district since March 1, 2021, while the statement of the commissioners of Patna division mentioned that there were 789 burns in only one burning ground of Buxar district, Charitraban Muktidham, from May 5 to on May 14 Even the oath of the top secretaries does not say that all six deaths occurred due to COVID-19, nor did the Commissioners’ oath mention that 789 deaths are non-KOVID deaths. Also not mentioned is the age and religion of those who have died. People of other faiths must also have died and recent rites may also have been performed at burial sites, the court observed as it asked state attorney general Lalit Kishore to verify the figures and data before presenting them to the court. All facts must first be verified by all sources before being placed in court, otherwise they will constitute the raising of false or incomplete evidence, the court said. Mr. Kishore later assured the court that he would return after receiving the details. The court also asked the government to know about the age group of those who died either because of COVID-19 or otherwise. If young people are dying, then it is serious, the court observed, while expressing concern about the official website of the Bihar governments that recorded births and deaths that are not regularly updated. Why the deaths, whether six or 789 were not updated on the official website, the court asked. The jeweler also asked to know if the State has been equipped with enough tanks to transport the 400 metric tons of liquid oxygen that the government had previously requested. The court said, Allow an affidavit of the chief secretary, health to verify the facts before the court within two days and also the court will be assessed by the infrastructure for storage and transport of oxygen to the point of end user.

