More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases are growing

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The much-needed COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as limited supply of chip-producing islands did not work during cases that left the government trying to find supplies.

A front-line healthcare worker prepares people for their rapid test after an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang

An increase in coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the success stories of COVID-19 alleviation, has led to the rapid completion of its 300,000-dose stock, with only about 1% of its 23 million people vaccinated.

Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic but over the past week has reported more than 700 internal cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded in all, causing panic buying in supermarkets as the government tightened curbs.

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which together with the World Health Organization is co-administering the COVAX scheme to provide doses to countries that may have difficulty getting them, said more AstraZeneca vaccines were coming to Taiwan.

COVAX expects Taiwan to receive certain doses no later than the end of June, the alliance said in a statement to Reuters.

The goal remains for 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AZ to be delivered from February to June to supply up to 80 countries, and we look forward to future installments of vaccine deliveries to Taiwan soon, he said.

Taiwan has ordered 20 million doses of vaccine, mostly from AstraZeneca Plc but also from Moderna Inc., although global shortages have limited supplies.

Taiwan has said it expects to receive more than 1 million AstraZeneca shots through COVAX.

Graph: COVID-19 Global Vaccination Tracker: here

Interactive graphical tracking of global coronavirus spread: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Monday that he will ship at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is distributing vaccines authorized for home use.

Biden announced he would ship doses of Pfizer Inc. PFE.N / BioNTech SE vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, over the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca he had planned to give to other countries.

The White House has not said which countries will receive the shooting, and the US State Department did not respond when asked what specific assistance was being provided to Taiwan, which counts Washington as its most important security ally.

Taiwan has only AstraZeneca vaccines and last week health authorities stopped giving pictures to people who are not on the priority lists that include the elderly and medical staff.

AstraZeneca said that through the COVAX facility it committed to a broad and equal access to the vaccine, including supply to Taiwan.

Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters that there was no new progress to report on the arrival of more vaccines, but that many more would come gradually. He gave no details.

Chip maker

The Kuomintang opposition party has called on the world to ensure that the island, a major semiconductor maker, receives priority aid.

The Taiwan pandemic is about the stability of the global electronics supply chain, party chairman Johnny Chiang said on Sunday.

Another concern for the government has been China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has a deep antipathy to its democratically elected leaders.

China has shipped its domestically developed vaccines worldwide and delivered them to Taiwan through COVAX, but Taiwanese law does not allow the use of Chinese vaccines.

A security official watching Chinese activity in Taiwan told Reuters the Taipei government believed Beijing was involved in a cognitive war to create chaos and undermine public confidence in how the pandemic is being handled.

They are trying to highlight the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines and how the government is blindly supporting its hopes for US vaccines and home-made vaccines.

Taiwan’s Affairs Office told Reuters that most Taiwanese hoped they could get Chinese vaccines and called on Taiwan to remove political barriers.