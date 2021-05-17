International
More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases are growing
TAIPEI (Reuters) – The much-needed COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as limited supply of chip-producing islands did not work during cases that left the government trying to find supplies.
An increase in coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the success stories of COVID-19 alleviation, has led to the rapid completion of its 300,000-dose stock, with only about 1% of its 23 million people vaccinated.
Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic but over the past week has reported more than 700 internal cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded in all, causing panic buying in supermarkets as the government tightened curbs.
The GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which together with the World Health Organization is co-administering the COVAX scheme to provide doses to countries that may have difficulty getting them, said more AstraZeneca vaccines were coming to Taiwan.
COVAX expects Taiwan to receive certain doses no later than the end of June, the alliance said in a statement to Reuters.
The goal remains for 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AZ to be delivered from February to June to supply up to 80 countries, and we look forward to future installments of vaccine deliveries to Taiwan soon, he said.
Taiwan has ordered 20 million doses of vaccine, mostly from AstraZeneca Plc but also from Moderna Inc., although global shortages have limited supplies.
Taiwan has said it expects to receive more than 1 million AstraZeneca shots through COVAX.
Graph: COVID-19 Global Vaccination Tracker: here
Interactive graphical tracking of global coronavirus spread: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Monday that he will ship at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is distributing vaccines authorized for home use.
Biden announced he would ship doses of Pfizer Inc. PFE.N / BioNTech SE vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, over the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca he had planned to give to other countries.
The White House has not said which countries will receive the shooting, and the US State Department did not respond when asked what specific assistance was being provided to Taiwan, which counts Washington as its most important security ally.
Taiwan has only AstraZeneca vaccines and last week health authorities stopped giving pictures to people who are not on the priority lists that include the elderly and medical staff.
AstraZeneca said that through the COVAX facility it committed to a broad and equal access to the vaccine, including supply to Taiwan.
Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters that there was no new progress to report on the arrival of more vaccines, but that many more would come gradually. He gave no details.
Chip maker
The Kuomintang opposition party has called on the world to ensure that the island, a major semiconductor maker, receives priority aid.
The Taiwan pandemic is about the stability of the global electronics supply chain, party chairman Johnny Chiang said on Sunday.
Another concern for the government has been China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has a deep antipathy to its democratically elected leaders.
China has shipped its domestically developed vaccines worldwide and delivered them to Taiwan through COVAX, but Taiwanese law does not allow the use of Chinese vaccines.
A security official watching Chinese activity in Taiwan told Reuters the Taipei government believed Beijing was involved in a cognitive war to create chaos and undermine public confidence in how the pandemic is being handled.
They are trying to highlight the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines and how the government is blindly supporting its hopes for US vaccines and home-made vaccines.
Taiwan’s Affairs Office told Reuters that most Taiwanese hoped they could get Chinese vaccines and called on Taiwan to remove political barriers.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee in Taipei Additional Reporting by Beijing Editorial Board and David Brunnstrom in Washington Editing by William Maclean and Matthew Lewis
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]