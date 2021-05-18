International
There will be no more vaccines for 18+ in May, the centers will have to close
Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said Monday that the central government has communicated to the Delhi government that the city will no longer receive vaccines for the 18-45 age group for the month of May.
He stated that in a written communication received from the central government on Sunday, the Delhi government was told that it would be provided with 3.83 lakhs more vaccines for the month of May for the age category of 45 years, but there would be no more vaccines for 18 45 age categories per month.
We have implemented the vaccine program at a rapid pace for both those over and under 45 years of age. As of today, the vaccine program for those over 45, done only in hospitals and ambulances, has also started in our government schools, and is functioning normally. We have provided a vaccination facility… Currently, Delhi has vaccines for the next four days for those over 45 years old, but the central government has told us that we will soon receive more than 3 lakh vaccines. But for the 18-45 category, we only have vaccines for another three days, Sisodia said, addressing a news conference.
So far, 45.81 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi, and 10.57 lakh people have received both doses. On Monday, 90,832 doses of vaccine were administered, which is slightly less than the daily average of 1 loop. Government officials have attributed the widening gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine.
Starting Monday, the vaccine vaccination facility has been made available to those over 45, health care workers and front line workers in 97 government schools.
Sisodia said he wrote to the central government on Monday requesting that as many vaccines be made available for category 18-45 as for the above category 45 for May.
I have made three requests to the central government. The government is willing to buy but the Center should at least make more vaccines available to those between 18 and 45 years old; at least as much as is made available to those over 45 years old. If other 3.83 lakh vaccines are available for those under 45, then we can vaccinate them side by side. Otherwise, within four days we will have to close all these centers that we have opened for vaccination 18-45, he said.
He said he had also asked the Center to make transparently available information on state vaccine allocation, as well as on how much was provided to private hospitals and governments.
His third request was to provide information on the supply of vaccines for June and July so that the vaccination program could be planned accordingly.
Daily cases fall below 5,000 on Monday
Delhi reported 4,524 new low cases since April 5 and 340 casualties on Monday while the positivity rate dropped to 8.42%. The city has seen less than 6,500 cases three days in a row now, from a maximum of 28,395 recorded on April 20 the highest daily number of cases seen in any Indian city to date.
Officials attributed the drop in the positivity rate that had affected 35% earlier this month to the stalemate that has been going on since April 19th.
