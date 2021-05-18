Avi Lewis to run for NDP in riding in the West Vancouver area

Avi Lewis, seen here on May 17, 2021, is not expecting an easy political time in a ride where the NDP came fourth in the 2019 federal election. handbook

Avi Lewis, the grandson of a former federal NDP leader and the son of a former ODP leader in Ontario, has announced he will run for the New Democrats on the West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea federal riding Sky Country.

The activist, documentary filmmaker and former TV presenter was tried for seeking office for years by Jack Layton, the late federal leader of the NDP, but Mr. Lewis refused him repeatedly. However, Mr Lewis, 54, said Monday that it was time to take on his commitment to progressive causes in elected politics.

And he said there was no better place to make that trip where he would run since he had a home there, in the Halfmoon Bay community, for 15 years. He lives with his wife, bestselling author Naomi Klein, and their son who was born on the trip, northwest of Vancouver. After the last two years living in New Jersey, Mr. Lewis and his family returned on the trip.

In an interview, Mr. Lewis said he thought of running on a trip to Vancouver, but decided six months ago as he began preparing his campaign, that here I am making my stay, I feel deeply connected here.

By z. Lewis is not expecting an easy political time in a ride where the NDP came fourth in the 2019 federal election. The seat is held by Liberal Patrick Weiler. Mr Lewis acknowledged that he would have to introduce himself to voters on parts of the trip, such as the City of West Vancouver where he did not live.

That’s going to be a tough ride to win, he said. We were a covert campaign and I am excited to fight from this base.

Mr Lewis said he would seek progressive voters on the journey concerned about action on issues such as housing and climate change and deeply shocked by the shortcomings of the Federal Liberals in both files.

Mr. Lewis is the son of Stephen Lewis, ODP Ontario leader from 1970 to 1978. His grandfather was David Lewis, a federal NDP leader from 1971 to 1975.

Mr Lewis said his 83-year-old father is addicted as he faces abdominal cancer. He is still entirely himself, merely a tired and painful version of that self. He is an extraordinary figure.

He said people want to talk about heritage and rights, but he does not feel right about anything. I have always voted for the NDP, but I have never run for the NDP before. I have nothing given to me except a sense of the struggle for social justice.

Karl Blanger, a top secretary to former federal NDP leader Tom Mulcair and Mr Layton’s press secretary, said Mr Lewiss ‘high profile could help the parties’ prospects in riding and beyond.

Lewis is a candidate for stars. I think everyone would agree on that, said Mr Blanger. He has name recognition that goes beyond the ordinary candidate, so name recognition helps. It helps in his riding, of course, but it also helps the party in general.

Mr. Weiler won with 35 percent of the vote in 2019. In that campaign, the Conservatives came in second, and the Greens third. NDP was fourth. In a statement, Mr Weiler said he expects to engage other candidates in the upcoming campaign.

The Conservatives have nominated John Weston, MP of the Rings from 2008 to 2015.

Political scientist Gerald Baier at the University of British Columbia said the journey has fluctuated between the Liberal and Conservative representations, so it is not a natural temper for the NDP to win.

Dr. Baier said he expects the typical voter in West Vancouver to lean towards the Conservative or more Liberal.

I would say travel is probably quite social, but maybe a little more economically conservative. And this is a kind of sweet Liberal country. A person like Weiler fits that, said Dr. Baier. You will really have to earn it in terms of gaining such a ride.

Asked if Ms. Klein would give her profile to his campaign, Mr. Lewis said she was registered as the master of ceremonies for the start of his campaign. I sincerely hope this is an indication. He was getting a request from her once, he replied.

