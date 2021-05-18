Oxygen concentrator case: Delhi Police take custody of Navneet Kalras for 3 days

Delhi police on Monday said businessman Navneet Kalra, who has been accused of collecting oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices, was hiding in a farmhouse owned by his mother-in-law in Gurugram, along with his family. his. He was arrested from there by a police team on Sunday evening.

Delhi Police spokesman Chinmoy Biswal said Monday that a team from Maidan Garhi police station apprehended Kalra and then handed him over to the crime branch, which is investigating the case. It was produced before the magistrate in Saket court on Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal sent Kalra for three days in custody questioning after Delhi Police said his custody is required to uncover the entire link and plot behind the black marketing and to recognize the traces of the money transactions. Kalra will now appear in court at the end of his police detention on May 20.

Kalras’s lawyer Vineet Malhotra said his clients bank details, cell phone, laptop and equipment were already available to police and that custody interrogation was not necessary. Detention should be granted only in cases of real need. For what purpose do they need guardianship? They need to know the tracks? They can get any information they want from me. The request for police detention is absurd, Malhotra said.

Kalra is suspected of being on the run since recovering 524 oxygen concentrators from his three restaurants Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju and from the Matrix Cellular office between May 5 and May 7. A court in Delhi on Thursday refused to grant protection from arrest in Kalra, after which he relocated the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court on Friday also refused to grant him any temporary relief.

Five people, including restaurant manager Nege & Ju, chief executive officer and three senior Matrix Cellular officers, have been arrested since the concentrators recovered. The five were later released on bail as the case was transferred to the crime branch for further investigation, police said.

While delivering bail to the accused on 13 May, the court said that no prima facie case under Article 420 IPC had been made against the accused, at least from the content of the FIR, adding that he was unable to understand the offense they had committed.

Investigators said numerous teams were conducting raids in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand to arrest Kalra, who fled his home in Chhatarpur along with his family members shortly after the raids on his restaurants. They said he left without his driver and drove the car himself.

A senior police officer linked to the investigation said southern district police on Sunday received information that Kalra was at a farmhouse in Gurugram. The information was checked and the location of the farmhouse was established. Around 20:00 on Sunday, a team from Maidan Garhi police station raided the farm house and arrested Kalra. His two cars a Range Rover and a Thar jeep in which he and members of his family had left their home in Delhi were also found parked at the farm house, the officer said.

The farmhouse is owned by Kalra’s father-in-law. We asked Kalra and he told us he had been there since May 5, the day 419 oxygen concentrators were caught in the first round of raids on his Nege & Ju restaurant and Matrix Cellular office. We are verifying Kalras’s claims regarding his presence at the farm house since May 5, the officer said.

Police also said they also found Kalras two cell phones from the farm house. Both were turned off. Investigators said they would analyze the call logs and could send the phones to a forensic lab to uncover any important and essential data about the case.

Another development-related police officer said Kalra’s spouses could also be asked to join the investigation and if requested, they could be booked on a fugitive’s housing charges.

Kalra has told us that he never left the farm house. Also, except for him and his family members, no one else was staying there. We are now trying to figure out how they were adjusting to their daily household needs. Was anyone helping them with such items is also part of the investigation, the second officer added.

Police have claimed that for each concentrator, Kalra and his partners had a profit at least 55,000 Concentrators were purchased for it 14,000-15,000 each and sold on 70,000-75,000 Police said that as of October, they had purchased nearly 7,500 concentrators and more than 2,000 concentrators were sold in Delhi.