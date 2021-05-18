Fifty billion birds: Scientists say there are six birds for every human on Earth





Amanda Kooser / CNET

I just walked out of my house and counted two passersby, three stars, five house sparrows and an house finch. Based on my calculations, there are many birds in the world, but you do not have to listen to me. A team of researchers directed the numbers and realized that there are over 50 billion birds living on our planet. “Humans have spent a great deal of effort counting the members of our species – all 7.8 billion of us,” said ecologist Will Cornwell at a University of New South Wales on Monday. “This is the first comprehensive attempt to enumerate a group of other species.” Cornwell is a co-author of the bookstudy of birds published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Scienceon Monday. It took the efforts of hundreds of thousands of people to help reach the number of 50 billion birds. Researchers used nearly one billion observations contributed to eBird database of over 600,000 citizen-scientists between 2010 and 2019. From there, computer algorithms took over. The team worked with numbers on 9,700 bird species, which is about 92% of all living bird species, creating estimates for each population based on eBird data along with calculations on bird “detection”. “Detectability can include factors such as their size, their color, whether they fly in flocks and whether they live near cities,” UNSW said. The data showed some selected species belonging to the “billion club” of birds with an estimated global population exceeding one billion. Those abundant birds are house sparrows, European stars, spotted seagulls, and swallowing barn. This explains the images of stars and sparrows just outside my house. Wildlife Photography Awards Finalists: Look at nature at its smartest

See all photos The study also highlighted species with low estimated population numbers, incl Chinese crest tern AND bush-noisy bird. “We will be able to show how these species are doing by repeating the study in five or 10 years,” Cornwell said. “If their population is shrinking, it could be a real alarm bell for the health of our ecosystem.” The team stressed that the figures are estimates and there is still “considerable uncertainty”. They did not go out and count every single bird – that would be impossible. Relying on bird watchers means there are some weaknesses in numbers, especially in regions where eBird is not used as much. “Our findings, although approximate in some areas, represent the best data currently available for many species,” said co-author Shinichi Nakagawa, a UNSW ecologist and statistician. Researchers hope more people will get involved with birds and record their bird observations through eBird. It can be as easy as getting to know the birds hanging around your house. Lead author Corey Callaghansaid: “Usually you can find a bird or two to identify and look wherever you go, at any time of the day, anywhere in the world.”

