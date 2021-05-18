International
IGN staff criticize management’s decision to withdraw articles supporting Palestinian aid groups
Today, IGN editorial staff published an open letter declaring on Sunday the removal of one IGN his article and tweet related to the charity supporting the Palestinian victims of the recent Israeli violence.
Article and tweet, posted on May 15 in response to violent military attacks against the people of Gaza by the Israeli Defense Forces, were removed on 16 May without the permission or involvement of IGN editorial staff.
IGN did not issue a public statement regarding the departure until early in the morning, almost 12 hours later. According to eventual declaration, the content was removed because it was inconsistent with our intent to try to show support for all people affected by the tragic events, and that, by highlighting only one population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically connected to a sideline
Sources tell us IGN the editorial office was outraged by both the removal of his article showing solidarity with the Palestinian people and the subsequent statement by the IGN corporation. Sot, ata botuan an open letter to the Middle signed by more than 60 IGN staff members:
On paper, IGN staff said they were appalled by the managers’ decision to undermine our editorial autonomy and withdraw aid to run for aid to Palestinian civilians currently suffering a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem. The letter called the managers’ removal of the article a clear example of corporate transgression, which demonstrated a clear disregard for the most fundamental standards of journalistic integrity and editorial independence.
The letter continues:
… we think that the decision to remove the original article and social posts, as well as subsequent statements by management, is not only actively detrimental to IGNPublic reputation and its employees, but also highly disrespectful of most of its content team and wider staff. The statement incorrectly describes the attraction to those beyond IGN than members of our top management team who made the decision, giving a public impression that the decision was made by editorial staff, despite the fact that this was a choice we did not make collectively and with which many of us disagree.
…
Importantly, we think the latest statement turns dangerously into what was a matter of supporting innocent civilians facing a humanitarian crisis in a damaging case on both sides. Assistance to children and civilians affected by the horrors of war must be undisputed regardless of who the two sides are and is consistent with IGNOngoing efforts to highlight causes that are important to our team such as our support for Black Lives Matter last year and our recent AAPI Heritage Month celebration and joining the call to end AAPI hatred . The victims here deserve the same support.
Open the letter ends by calling for a hands-on meeting with IGN / J2 Global senior management, full transparency regarding the sequence of events leading to the removal, and a commissiontment by management to restore the removed item and formally recognize IGNs editorial dependence and autonomy.
Kotaku has contacted IGN looking for the letter and the circumstances surrounding the removal of the content.
This message comes after a hard weekend for IGNs editorial staff. The sources indicated Kotaku that staff spent most of Sunday not knowing exactly why the Palestinian charity post was removed, if the top levels of the company would even make an official statement on the matter. Today, tensions remain high. IGN the staffs responded by taking matters into their own hands, connecting followers to Palestine-related charities AND an archived version of IGNPost removed now.
Sot, Road point reported at a controversial editorial meeting in the morning at which IGN and COO executive vice president Peer Schneider apparently said little, arguing that, the issue was the charity article choosing a party in an ongoing war. Schneider reportedly could not provide an answer when an employee asked if IGN J2 Global’s parent company was motivated to carry out the withdrawal from its investments in Israel.
IGN is the largest gaming news site in the world, so when it published an article directly supporting the people of Palestine, it was seen by many observers as a watershed moment in the western gaming media and the western media in general. Following the IGN article, a number of smaller and larger sales and creators shared similar stories and tweets in support of the Palestinian people.
Additional reporting by Nathan Grayson.
.
