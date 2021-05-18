About 5,000 Moroccans enter Spain’s enclave government spokesman Ceuta illegally





MADRID (Reuters) – An extremely large group of about 5,000 Moroccans, many of them minors or families, swam illegally in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday, a spokesman for the Spanish government delegation there said. One person died in the attempt, the spokesman said. Crowds of young people mostly swam on the beach, some running or pointing their thumbs, showed footage from local Faro media, at the activity that started overnight and picked up pace later in the day. The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla off the northern coast of Morocco have long been a magnet for African migrants trying to reach Europe in search of a better life. But the high number of Mondays – which included about 1,500 minors, the spokesman said – was quickly followed by an announcement from Spanish authorities that they would increase their security presence in the area. Spain will keep a cool head, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio, adding that authorities had already begun sending those who had just arrived back in Morocco. Spanish and Moroccan authorities had afternoon contacts about what was happening in Ceuta, she said. The arrival of the migrants came at a time of heightened tension between Spain and Morocco over the fate of Brahim Ghali, leader of the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, who is in hospital in Spain. Morocco’s foreign ministry issued a statement strongly last month condemning what it said was Spain’s decision to admit Ghali under a false identity without informing Morocco and saying Spain’s decision would have consequences for relations Theirs. The United States in December recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara, which is also claimed as an independent state by the Polisario Front. Ghali is hospitalized in Spain, a Spanish diplomatic source told Reuters. Ghali was admitted to Spain for humanitarian reasons, Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio, adding that she believed the influx of migrants was not revenge for the fate of Polisario Front leaders. I can not talk about Morocco but what they told us a few hours ago, this afternoon, is that this is not because of the dispute (about Ghali), said Gonzalez Laya. Spain has been very clear and detailed about the case. It is simply a humanitarian issue, she said. Reporting by Joan Faus and Belen Carreno; Written by Joan Faus and Ingrid Melander; Edited by Peter Cooney

