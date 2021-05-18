Shocked by Bengal victory, TMC looks at UP polls | Lucknow news





Lucknow: Enjoyed by his triumph in the West Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is preparing for next year’s UP elections.

TMC will re-launch itself in a new avatar in the state. A good performance in the UP assembly elections will prepare him for the 2024 general elections.

Currently, the state TMC unit has assigned three key roles to itself by enrolling new members, strengthening its district structure, and identifying issues that will become the boards of party polls. With eyes focused on the concentrated areas, UP TMC will launch a membership from May 24th. This will be done keeping in mind the Covid protocols. It would start from Lakhimpur Kheri which happens to be one of the most neglected regions in the state belt, said state party president Neeraj Rai.

Once covering the terai belt, TMC would move to Purvanchal and central UP. The western districts of UP will be taken later. After the performance of the parties in West Bengal, many people are ready to join TMC in the state, Rai said. The UP IMC is also discussing issues that would be key points of its election campaign. These issues would vary in each constituency vidhan sabha. We have started talking to people and the holders of our offices are making a list to finalize the key issues. In West Bengal we got issues of `manas (measures), ‘said the president of the state party. TMC has been active at UP since 2005, but its organization received a rejection after it became a national party in 2016-17. This time we want to compete in the top places as an individual and not as an alliance partner as it has been in the past, said Rai who is the first party president at UP since becoming a national party.

The IMC may not have an essential voting base in the state, but it is not avoiding finding its point in the UP. The party has formed over 63 district units and the rest will be reorganized soon. By October-November, the party also aims to get a yatra in the state. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos