International
Doppelgangers and mutilation – Newspaper
There are striking similarities between Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi, by no means their cynical methods of staying in power. But there are also differences. One rose, confidently, from a humble tea vendor at the train station, the other was a military commando before becoming a right-wing demagogue. Potential doppelgangers thrive on dividing people, polarizing them along religious or ethnic lines even when manipulating political outcomes to their advantage. They do not always succeed, of course, but that is the method they know.
Consider the current escalation of violence between Hamas and the Israeli army. It is read as a chapter from Balakot or Muzaffarnagar along with a campaign launched to retake a Jewish temple from the site of a Muslim mosque.
In its naked form, Hamas-Israel violence is actually happening in Netanyahu’s interest if not in his offers. Following the unfinished election in March, the Israeli prime minister had to drop the possibility of being convicted on corruption charges. He cannot amass a majority, and President Reuven Rivlin, a Likud colleague but hostile to Netanyahu, has given his rivals until June to form a viable government. The coalition can work, but it needs the help of an Arab group that Netanyahu has loved in the past. This time he must overturn the prospects of a possible alliance of leftists, rightists and Arabs, not least because it would go against him.
Modi like Netanyahu has sown distrust among communities for political gain.
Stimulating a wedge between Israeli Arabs (they do not want to call them Palestinians) and Jewish parties would meet the desired result. The unnecessary police attack on Muslim worshipers at the Al Aqsa Mosque along with a swift attempt to expel Arab residents from their settlements in East Jerusalem has led to the repetition of history. Violence has erupted not only between Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank on the one hand and Israeli troops on the other, but the Arab and Jewish inhabitants of Israeli cities that have lived in relative peace for years have returned from each other, not completely but enough spoil the optics for a rapprochement between communities now seen as mutual hostility. There are shades of the Modi formula, so much so that the possibility that someone has exchanged notes on their behalf is not ruled out.
There has been more bad news for Netanyahu. Like his soulmate in New Delhi, Netanyahu had tried to put a stop to his pandemic mistreatment. Modi lost a series of major elections at least in part due to the growing troop count, while an important election he won in Assam was with the help of local tribal chiefs and congressional party outfits. Israeli media have cited polls suggesting that if elections were held now, the Netanyahu Likud party would lose more than a quarter of the seats it won in March. Many would go to another right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett, his former aide. Will Netanyahu’s assessments improve on Hamas’ visual austerity?
In a small victory for Netanyahu as a result of politically inflicted Arab-Jewish violence, Bennett had to look away from a government with Raam (United Arab Emirates) Chairman Mansour Abbas. He has informed his fellow opposition leader Yair Lapid that the idea was off the table. Lapid had been asked by the president to try to form the government. The problems have not diminished for Netanyahu.
He still needs a way to gain rest from punishment and possibly imprisonment.
Speculation is rife that he could be thrown into the fray as a presidential candidate in the June 2 election. Indirect elections through the Knesset may produce the necessary immunity, but will he have the numbers in what is traditionally a secret ballot? There is a possibility that he will support a candidate who would grant him immunity. So everything seems to have to do with Netanyahu fighting obedience. But this has had an effect on the broader political architecture regarding the Middle East. This has forced President Joe Biden to turn a blind eye to China and potentially suck back into a country where his political options do not necessarily interfere with his Russia-specific agenda in Europe and his promise to revive the anti-China axis in the east. . With former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati calling on his Hamas counterpart to provide support against Israel, the spider in its web, the openings have been opened.
Right now, Netanyahu is struggling to prove his credentials as a greedy leader who could not be confused with him. When should he even go for a showdown with Barack Obama, remember? Will he win the battle with Hamas and at what cost? Israeli opponents have warned of conditions similar to the civil war in devastated Israeli cities. As for Israel’s military superiority, everyone knows that it has a humane ability to voluntarily strike Hamas bases in Gaza. But not everyone knew that Israel, the so-called iron dome of anti-missile defense, which was supposed to give the country its much-needed invincibility from incoming shells could be broken so easily. How this could affect Israel’s status as an international retailer of untested weapons will be decided when the time comes, but for now it remains to be seen how much of a political mileage Netanyahu will have spurred by sparking a new confrontation with Hamas.
Netanyahu has many advantages like Modi. They are both aided and abetted in their pursuit of power by a loyal and influential media. But as the recent elections in the core states of the Indians showed, the reality on the ground is not always conducive to media manipulation.
Modi like Netanyahu has sown distrust among communities for political gain. But how long can it take to cripple politics, especially when people drown to death without any help in sight? However, the two leaders have a great deal in common here, which defies easy speculation about their political destruction, a notoriously divided opposition.
The writer is the Dawn correspondent in Delhi.
Published in Agim, 18 May 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]