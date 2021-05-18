Doppelgangers and mutilation – Newspaper

There are striking similarities between Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi, by no means their cynical methods of staying in power. But there are also differences. One rose, confidently, from a humble tea vendor at the train station, the other was a military commando before becoming a right-wing demagogue. Potential doppelgangers thrive on dividing people, polarizing them along religious or ethnic lines even when manipulating political outcomes to their advantage. They do not always succeed, of course, but that is the method they know.

Consider the current escalation of violence between Hamas and the Israeli army. It is read as a chapter from Balakot or Muzaffarnagar along with a campaign launched to retake a Jewish temple from the site of a Muslim mosque.

In its naked form, Hamas-Israel violence is actually happening in Netanyahu’s interest if not in his offers. Following the unfinished election in March, the Israeli prime minister had to drop the possibility of being convicted on corruption charges. He cannot amass a majority, and President Reuven Rivlin, a Likud colleague but hostile to Netanyahu, has given his rivals until June to form a viable government. The coalition can work, but it needs the help of an Arab group that Netanyahu has loved in the past. This time he must overturn the prospects of a possible alliance of leftists, rightists and Arabs, not least because it would go against him.

Modi like Netanyahu has sown distrust among communities for political gain.

Stimulating a wedge between Israeli Arabs (they do not want to call them Palestinians) and Jewish parties would meet the desired result. The unnecessary police attack on Muslim worshipers at the Al Aqsa Mosque along with a swift attempt to expel Arab residents from their settlements in East Jerusalem has led to the repetition of history. Violence has erupted not only between Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank on the one hand and Israeli troops on the other, but the Arab and Jewish inhabitants of Israeli cities that have lived in relative peace for years have returned from each other, not completely but enough spoil the optics for a rapprochement between communities now seen as mutual hostility. There are shades of the Modi formula, so much so that the possibility that someone has exchanged notes on their behalf is not ruled out.

There has been more bad news for Netanyahu. Like his soulmate in New Delhi, Netanyahu had tried to put a stop to his pandemic mistreatment. Modi lost a series of major elections at least in part due to the growing troop count, while an important election he won in Assam was with the help of local tribal chiefs and congressional party outfits. Israeli media have cited polls suggesting that if elections were held now, the Netanyahu Likud party would lose more than a quarter of the seats it won in March. Many would go to another right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett, his former aide. Will Netanyahu’s assessments improve on Hamas’ visual austerity?

In a small victory for Netanyahu as a result of politically inflicted Arab-Jewish violence, Bennett had to look away from a government with Raam (United Arab Emirates) Chairman Mansour Abbas. He has informed his fellow opposition leader Yair Lapid that the idea was off the table. Lapid had been asked by the president to try to form the government. The problems have not diminished for Netanyahu.

He still needs a way to gain rest from punishment and possibly imprisonment.

Speculation is rife that he could be thrown into the fray as a presidential candidate in the June 2 election. Indirect elections through the Knesset may produce the necessary immunity, but will he have the numbers in what is traditionally a secret ballot? There is a possibility that he will support a candidate who would grant him immunity. So everything seems to have to do with Netanyahu fighting obedience. But this has had an effect on the broader political architecture regarding the Middle East. This has forced President Joe Biden to turn a blind eye to China and potentially suck back into a country where his political options do not necessarily interfere with his Russia-specific agenda in Europe and his promise to revive the anti-China axis in the east. . With former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati calling on his Hamas counterpart to provide support against Israel, the spider in its web, the openings have been opened.

Right now, Netanyahu is struggling to prove his credentials as a greedy leader who could not be confused with him. When should he even go for a showdown with Barack Obama, remember? Will he win the battle with Hamas and at what cost? Israeli opponents have warned of conditions similar to the civil war in devastated Israeli cities. As for Israel’s military superiority, everyone knows that it has a humane ability to voluntarily strike Hamas bases in Gaza. But not everyone knew that Israel, the so-called iron dome of anti-missile defense, which was supposed to give the country its much-needed invincibility from incoming shells could be broken so easily. How this could affect Israel’s status as an international retailer of untested weapons will be decided when the time comes, but for now it remains to be seen how much of a political mileage Netanyahu will have spurred by sparking a new confrontation with Hamas.

Netanyahu has many advantages like Modi. They are both aided and abetted in their pursuit of power by a loyal and influential media. But as the recent elections in the core states of the Indians showed, the reality on the ground is not always conducive to media manipulation.

Modi like Netanyahu has sown distrust among communities for political gain. But how long can it take to cripple politics, especially when people drown to death without any help in sight? However, the two leaders have a great deal in common here, which defies easy speculation about their political destruction, a notoriously divided opposition.

