19-year-old charged with assault, 1 year after allegedly stabbing in West Vancouver

News summary NB COVID-19: 11 new cases, the ‘pile’ in Delta Fredericton is thrown at 25

New Brunswick Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, five of them in the Fredericton area, which is also battling a “bunch” of cases at the Delta Hotel, a third confirmed high school case Leo Hayes and there are some new possible exposure warnings. Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Delta Fredericton, said Department of Health spokesman Bruce Macfarlane. This pushes the total number of cases related to the former hotel assigned to quarantine to 25, including at least one employee. Public Health is not calling it an explosion, but rather a “pile”. Delta is no longer part of the hotel’s designated karate program, confirmed last week Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russsell. Macfarlane did not answer questions about whether an employee, isolating guest or a regular guest was identified as the index case. But he confirmed that there had been previous positive cases at the hotel when he clarified the numbers released last week. On Friday, Macfarlane said there were five “direct” cases and 10 cases that were “direct contacts of previously confirmed cases”. On Monday, when asked if the 10 cases referred to people in the community who were contacts of previously confirmed cases in the hotel, or persons in the hotel who were contacts of previously confirmed cases in the community, he replied: “We have in mind people in the community that is the contact of those five in the hotel or previous cases in the hotel “. He did not say whether the cases involve the highly contagious variant first reported in India, which is circulating in the region. 118 active cases The province now has 118 active cases. The distribution of the 11 new cases reported on Monday is as follows: St. John’s Region, Area 2, three new cases: One person 19 years of age or under Two persons 50-59 Two of these are previously confirmed case contacts and the other has to do with travel. . Fredericton Region, Area 3, five new cases: Two persons 19 or less Two persons 40-49 One person 50-59 All of these cases are pre-confirmed case contacts. Edmundston Region, Area 4, two new cases: Two persons 50-59 Both cases are under investigation. Bathurst Region, Area 6: A New Case: One person 30-39. This case is about travel and the individual is isolating himself outside the province. The 11 new COVID-19 cases were announced Monday, and the revised number of cases put the province’s total active cases at 118. (CBC) Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Four other patients are hospitalized outside the province, with one in one intensive care unit. New Brunswick has had 2,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 1,913 recurrences and 41 COVID-related deaths. A total of 315,114 COVID tests were performed, including 1,126 on Sunday. As of Monday, 324,056 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is 46.7 percent of the eligible population. Third COVID-19 case confirmed at Leo Hayes High School A third COVID-19 case was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton over the weekend. Two cases of COVID-19 were discovered last week, forcing the local high school to close. “Public Health has also confirmed that at this time, there is NO school broadcasting at Leo Hayes High School,” David McTimoney, Anglophone West School District Supervisor, said in a letter to families Sunday. New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 at Leo Hayes High School over the weekend. (CBC) McTimoney said Monday is a scheduled non-school day according to the school calendar. Students will learn from home on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. “We will re-evaluate the situation on Thursday and offer you an update on ongoing learning at the time,” McTimoney said. McTimoney said high schools are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school staff who may have been in contact with the case. Those people will be asked to isolate themselves. Recent Public Exposures Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region: Fredericton: Montana’s, 6 Trinity Ave., May 2, between 4pm and 8pm Wolastoq Wharf, 527 Union St ., May 9, between noon and 2:30 pm McDonald’s Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., May 14, between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm Harvey: Kubbyhole Craft Shop, 1879 Street 3, May 7, between 1pm and 9pm Nackawic: Cal’s Independent Grocer, 135 Otis Dr., May 14, between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus in the country and the following date in Edmundston: Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., May 15, noon and 1 p.m., Public Health has also identified a positive case in a passenger who may have been infectious while on the following flights: Air Canada Flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal , departed at 11:24 p.m. and on May 11th. Air Canada Flight 8902 from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1: 0 6 pm on May 12. Vaccine appointments today Horizon Health Network has vaccination appointments available today in the Sussex and Fredericton areas. She posted on social media encouraging people aged 30 or older who have the right to book an appointment. Appointments can be booked online. Appointments for appointments are not available. Revised Number of Cases Public Health has revised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick. A previously reported case in the Bathurst region, Area 6, had already been registered in another province, according to a press release. Due to the confidentiality provisions, the province where the case was previously registered will not be identified, Public Health said. Previous Public Exposures Public Health has identified a public display at Fredericton. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and Restaurant Pickle Jar, 620 Queen St., May 11 through May 16. The province has listed another flight with one passenger which tested positive for COVID-19 on 7 May. Air Canada Flight 318 from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:00 Public Health is offering the COVID-19 test to anyone who has been to a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents can request an online test or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment. Other Exposure Notices Public Health has identified a positive case in a passenger who may have been contagious on May 6 while on the following flights: Air Canada Flight 396 from Edmonton to Toronto departed at 6:50 AM Flight Air Canada 8898 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 pm Public Health has identified a positive case in a passenger who may have been infectious on May 10 while on the next flight. Air Canada Flight 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 pm Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions: Moncton Region: Pumphouse, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton , on May 4 between 8 and 10 pm Staples, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 pm Walmart Super, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 22 pm Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, May 7, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Greco Pizza, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, May 5, 5 p.m., 1 p.m., May 3, 5 p.m., 1 p.m. , and May 2, between 5pm and 1am Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, May 4th, between 4pm and 11pm emergency department at University Hospital Center Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont, 330 Universit Ave., Moncton, May 7, between 2: 9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. St. John’s region: Foodland, Market Square 1, Quispamsis , May 3, between 4pm and 5pm District K, River Valley 309 Dr., Grand Bay-Westfie ld, between 11:30 pm Friday, May 7 and 1 am Saturday, May 8th. Fredericton Region: My Delivery Home, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, May 8 between 4pm and 5:30 pm Lunar Rogue, 625 King Ave., Fredericton April 28 between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell 6 May between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, April 30 between 7:30 am and 5 pm, April 29 between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, and April 28 between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr. , Hanwell, May 6, between 7:30 and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 and 5:30 p.m., and April 28, between 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 pm McDonald’s Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., May 5, at 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm McDonald’s Restaurant in Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 pm to 2 pm Brainfix Clinic, 56 Avonlea Crt., May 6. Adica Massage Clinic, 152 King St., May 6. Williams Chiropractic, 169 Main St., May 6. Simms Home Hardware Building Center, 190 King St., May 6th. Costco Gas Bar, 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., May 6. Massage Experts, 169 Dundonald St., May 6, 2 to 4 p.m., and May 7, 10: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., May 6-12. STMR. 36 Delta Fredericton Restaurant, 225 Woodstock Rd., May 6-12. Jack’s Pizza, 379 King St., May 7, at 1 p.m. Mitch Clarke Skate Park, 116 Johnston Ave., May 7, 2 to 9 p.m. Garrison Skatepark, York Street parking lot, May 7, 9 p.m. 00 a.m. to 11 p.m. James Joyce Pub, 659 Queen St., May 7, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. McDonald’s Restaurant, 94 Main St., May 7, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and May 8, 11 a.m.: 45 at 13:30 Princess Auto, Ave 21 Trinity, May 8, from 8 p.m. Fredericton Public Library, St. Carleton 12, May 8, from 10 p.m. Northside Market, 170 Main St., May 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil, 181 King St., May 9, 8 p.m., 10 p.m. Dollarama, 5 Trinity Dr., 9 p.m. May, noon to 2 pm NB Liquor, 18 Trinity Dr., May 9, noon to 5 pm Home Sense, 18 Trinity Dr., May 9, noon to 5 pm Tim Hortons ride through, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 pm Superstore Atlantic, 471 Smythe St, May 10, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and May 11, from 10 am to noon. Regional Hospital Dr. Everett Chalmers, 700 Priestman St., May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Rehabilitation Center, 800 Priestman St., May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit, 680 Priestman St., May 10-11. Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., May 11, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Scott’s Nursery, 2192 Street 102, May 8, 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. What to do if you have a symptom – 19 symptoms can take an online self-assessment test. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: Fever over 38 C. New cough or worsening of chronic cough. Sore throat. Liquid nose. Headache. New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell. Difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet. People with one of those symptoms should: Stay home. Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. Describe the symptoms and history of travel. Follow the instructions.